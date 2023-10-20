Bo-ramahlale ba Fumana Ts'ebetso ea Tectonic e Bakang Tšisinyeho e Khōlō ka ho Fetisisa ho Mars

NASA's InSight lander e hlokometse tšisinyeho ea lefatše ea 4.7 magnitude Mars, e leng tšisinyeho e kholo ka ho fetisisa e kileng ea tlalehoa lefatšeng. Likhopolo tse fetileng li ile tsa fana ka maikutlo a hore tšusumetso ea meteorite e bakile "litšisinyeho tsa mars," empa ho se be teng ha crater ho ile ha etsa hore bo-rasaense ba fihlele qeto ea hore tšisinyeho e bakiloe ke ts'ebetso ea tectonic ka hare ho Mars. Se fumanoeng sena se fana ka kutloisiso e tebileng ea mekhoa ea jeoloji ea polanete.
Ho sibolloa ho phephetsa khopolo ea hore Mars ha e sebetse ho ea ka jeoloji. Le hoja litšisinyeho tsa lefatše li hlahisoa ke ho tsamaea ha lipoleiti tsa tectonic, Mars e na le poleiti e le 'ngoe e tiileng, leha ho le joalo ho ntse ho e-na le liphoso tse sebetsang lefatšeng. Mars e ntse e honyela butle-butle le ho tsidifala, e leng ho etsang hore ho sisinyehe ka hare ho bokaholimo, e leng se bakang litšisinyeho tsa lefatše.
Qhobosheane ea tšisinyeho ea lefatše e ne e ikemiselitse ho ba sebakeng sa Al-Qahira Vallis karolong e ka boroa ea lefatše la Mars. E lokolotse matla a mangata ho feta litšisinyeho tse ling tsohle tse fumanoeng ke InSight li kopantsoe. Qalong, tekeno ea tšisinyeho ea lefatše e ne e tšoana le ea litšusumetso tse peli tsa nakong e fetileng tsa meteorite tse bonoeng ke motho ea lutseng fatše. Leha ho le joalo, tlhahlobo e tsoelang pele le ho batla likarolo tse ka holim'a metsi li ile tsa etsa hore ho se be le tšusumetso e le sesosa.
Tšibollo ena e na le litlamorao tsa bohlokoa bakeng sa maeto a kamoso a Mars. Ho utloisisa ts'ebetso ea litšisinyeho tsa Martian ho bohlokoa bakeng sa ho hlahloba polanete ea batho. Le hoja tšisinyeho ena e ne e ke ke ea ba le liphello tse kotsi Lefatšeng, e totobatsa tlhokahalo ea ho ithuta le ho rera likotsi tse ka 'nang tsa e-ba teng ha ho romela batho Mars.
Sephetho sena se boetse se kenya letsoho ho manolleng nalane ea jeoloji le ho iphetola ha lintho tsa Mars. Ka kutloisiso e betere ea ts'ebetso ea litšisinyeho tsa lefatše, bo-ramahlale ba ka fumana leseli ka sebopeho sa eona sa kahare le hore na se fetohile joang ha nako e ntse e feta.
mehloling
- Mangolo a Patlisiso a Geophysical
- Morero oa NASA InSight