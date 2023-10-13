Bo-rasaense ba sibolla Centromere Repositioning ho Soybean Genome

Phuputso ea morao-rao e entsoeng ke bafuputsi ba Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology ea Chinese Academy of Sciences e fane ka leseli ka ketsahalo ea centromere repositioning ho genome ea soybean. Centromere repositioning e kenyelletsa ho thehoa ha li-centromere tse ncha libakeng tse fapaneng ho li-chromosome ntle le ho fetola tatellano ea liphatsa tsa lefutso. Ts'ebetso ena e tsejoa ka ho bapala karolo ea bohlokoa thutong ea ho iphetola ha liphatsa tsa lefutso le mofuta oa liphoofolo tse anyesang.

Thutong ea bona, bafuputsi ba ile ba hlahlobisisa meaho ea centromere ea li-accessions tse 27 tsa soya, tse neng li kenyelletsa linaoa tsa soya tse hlaha, li-landraces le lijalo. Ba sebelisa lintlha tsa CENH3-ChIP-seq, ba khethile lisathelaete tse peli tse ncha tsa centromere tse amanang le chromosome 1, tse senolang tlhophiso ea bohlokoa meahong ea centromere ea chromosome ena ka har'a likarolo tse fapaneng. Bafuputsi ba hlokometse khafetsa ho beoa ha centromere ho li-chromosome tse 14 ho tse 20, tse nang le li-centromere tse ngata tse sa tsoa thehoa tse haufi le li-centromere tsa matsoalloa.

Bafuputsi ba ile ba boela ba etsa liteko tsa hybridization ka ho tšela likhetho tse peli tse nang le li-centromeres tse sa lumellaneng. Liphetho li bontšitse hore karolo e kholo ea li-centromere molokong o latelang e bile le liphetoho ka boholo le boemo ha li bapisoa le balekane ba bona ba batsoali. Sena se totobatsa karolo ea satellite ea centromere mokhatlong oa centromere le botsitso.

Patlisiso ena e matla ha e senole feela ts'ebetso e atileng ea centromere repositioning ka har'a genome ea soya empa hape e totobatsa bohlokoa ba satellite ea centromere ho laola maemo a centromere le ho ts'ehetsa mesebetsi ea bona e mahlonoko. Liphuputso li kenya letsoho kutloisisong e betere ea ho iphetola ha liphatsa tsa lefutso tsa soybean mme li na le litlamorao bakeng sa mafapha a lefutso le baeloji ea nts'etsopele.

mehloling

Yang Liu et al, Pan-centromere e senola ho ata ha centromere repositioning ea soya genomes, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2310177120

Chinese Academy ea Saense

Phys.org