Bo-rasaense le bafuputsi ba sa tsoa etsa tšibollo ea bohlokoa, ba senola k'honthinente ea khale ea Argoland e lahlehileng. K’honthinente ena e kolobisitsoeng ke metsi, e ileng ea nyamela ka tlas’a metsi a leoatle ka lilemo tse makatsang tse limilione tse 155, ho lumeloa hore e kile ea feta boholo ba United States, e haola le Leoatle la Indian le Asia Boroa-bochabela.
Ka lilemo tse fetang tse supileng, bo-rasaense le bafuputsi ba 'nile ba batla ka thata masala a jeoloji a Argoland. Boiteko ba bona bo sa tsoa atleha, kaha pampiri e hatisitsoeng koranteng ea maemo a holimo Gondwana Research e fana ka leseli mabapi le liqholotso tse thulaneng le tšibollo ena ea bohlokoahali.
Ho ea ka liphuputso tsa phuputso, bo-rasaense ba Madache ba fumane "li-mega-unit" tsa jeoloji tse kentsoeng ka har'a lihlekehleke tse nyenyane 'me li hasane ho pholletsa le leoatle, tse emelang mesaletsa ea Argoland. K'honthinente ena ea boholo-holo, e kileng ea nka lik'hilomithara tse fetang 3,000, e ile ea arohana butle-butle nakong ea Late Triassic, 'me qetellong ea fetoha sehlopha sa lihlekehleke. Likarolo tse ling tsa Argoland li ile tsa teba ’me tsa teba ka tlas’a leoatle, tsa siea feela likotoana tsa sebaka sa lona se kileng sa e-ba botle bo hlollang.
Tšibollo ena e fetotse kutloisiso ea rona ea nalane ea jeoloji ea Lefatše. Douwe Van Hinsbergen, mongoli oa phuputso eo, o ile a hlalosa bohlokoa ba se fumanoeng, a bolela hore ho nyamela ha lik’honthinente ka tsela e joalo ho ka lebisa tsebong e sa fellang ea nako e fetileng ea polanete ea rōna.
Ho tsebahatsoa ha mesaletsa ea Argoland ho fana ka pono e ncha mabapi le tsoelo-pele ea lik'honthinente tsa Lefatše. E totobatsa semelo se matla le se lulang se fetoha sa polanete ea rona, moo lefatše la khale le ka nyamelang le ho fetoha ho theosa le limilione tsa lilemo.
P: Argoland e ile ea qoelisoa nako e kae?
A: Argoland e ile ea lula e koahetsoe ke metsi ka lilemo tse limilione tse 155.
P: Argoland e ne e le kholo hakae ha e bapisoa le United States?
A: Argoland e feta boholo ba United States.
P: Argoland e ile ea atoloha hokae?
A: Argoland e hasane ho pholletsa le Leoatle la Indian le Asia Boroa-bochabela.
P: Bo-rasaense ba ile ba batla mesaletsa ea Argoland nako e kae?
K: Bo-rasaense ba batlile lilemo tse fetang tse supileng ho fumana masalla a jeoloji a Argoland.
P: Argoland e ile ea fetoha joang ha nako e ntse e feta?
A: Argoland e ile ea arohana ho ba sehlopha sa lihlekehleke nakong ea Late Triassic, 'me likarolo tse ling li ne li teba ka tlas'a leoatle.
