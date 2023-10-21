Molao o Mocha oa Saense o Reha “Molao oa Keketso ea Boitsebiso ba Mosebetsi” O sisintsoeng ke Bafuputsi

Bafuputsi ba hlahisitse molao o mocha oa saense o akarelletsang ho iphetola ha lintho tsa tlhaho tse teng bokahohleng, ho akarelletsa bophelo, liminerale, lipolanete le linaleli. O tsejoa e le "molao oa ho eketsa tlhahisoleseling ea ts'ebetso," molao ona o supa mehopolo e akaretsang ea khetho e etsang hore litsamaiso li be thata haholoanyane ha nako e ntse e ea.
Sehlopha sa lipatlisiso, se nang le bo-ramahlale ba tsoang mafapheng a fapaneng a kang filosofi, bolepi ba linaleli, fisiks ea theoretical, mineralogy, le data science, se ile sa sebelisana ho rarolla potso ea bohlokoa ea hore na ke hobane'ng ha litsamaiso tse rarahaneng, ho kenyeletsoa le bophelo, li atisa ho fetoha ho fihlela tsebo e kholoanyane ea ts'ebetso. Liphuputso tsa bona li ile tsa hatisoa koranteng ea PNAS.
Molao oa ho eketsa tlhahisoleseling ea ts'ebetso o bolela hore tlhaiso-leseling e sebetsang ea sistimi e tla eketseha le ho fetoha haeba litlhophiso tse ngata tsa sistimi li khethoa bakeng sa ts'ebetso e le 'ngoe kapa ho feta. Sena se sebetsa ho litsamaiso tse entsoeng ho tsoa ho likarolo tse ngata, tse kang liathomo, limolek'hule le lisele, tse ka hlophisoang khafetsa ho amohela litlhophiso tse ngata, 'me ho ntse ho phela tse seng kae ho latela mosebetsi oa tsona.
Ka ho atolosa thuto ea Darwin ea ho iphetola ha lintho, bafuputsi ba pheha khang ea hore litsamaiso tse sa pheleng le tsona lia iphetola ha litlhophiso tse ncha tsa likarolo li ntlafatsa tšebetso ea tsona. Mohlala o mong oa ts'ebetso e boletsoeng thutong ke botsitso.
Sechaba sa saense se arabetse molao ona o mocha ka cheseho. Stuart Kauffman, setsebi sa thuto ea thuto ea baeloji Univesithing ea Pennsylvania, o ile a e babatsa e le “sengoloa se hlollang ka ho fetisisa, se sebete, se pharaletseng le se fetolang maikutlo.” Milan Cirkovic, moprofesa oa lipatlisiso Setsing sa Astronomical Observatory sa Belgrade, o ile a hlalosa phuputso eo e le “moea o fokang hantle oa moea o hloekileng” mafapheng a bolepi ba linaleli, saense ea tsamaiso le khopolo ea ho iphetola ha lintho.
Leha ho le joalo, hase bo-rasaense bohle ba kholisoang ke molao ona o mocha. Setsebi sa linaleli Martin Rees oa Univesithi ea Cambridge o bontšitse lipelaelo, a bolela hore ho hlaha ha mefuta e fapaneng ea thepa, tikoloho, le meaho lefatšeng le sa pheleng ha ho hloke molao-motheo o mocha o tšoanang le khetho ea Darwin ka lefa.
Qetellong, ho kenyelletsoa ha molao oa boitsebiso bo ntseng bo eketseha ba tšebetso ho fa bo-rasaense kutloisiso e batsi ea ho iphetola ha lintho tse fapaneng tsa tlhaho bokahohleng. Le hoja batho ba bangata ba e thabela le ho e rorisa, ho boetse ho na le maikutlo a sa tšoaneng har’a bo-rasaense mabapi le bohlokoa ba eona.
mehloling
- PNAS Journal, la 16 Mphalane, 2020: Thuto ea Jonathan Lunine et al.
- The Guardian: Sengoloa sa Martin Rees.