Enigma ea Malvinoxhosan Biota: Lekunutu le Hlollang la Pheliso e Fumanehang.

Phuputso ea morao tjena e hatisitsoeng ho Earth-Science Reviews e fana ka leseli le lecha mabapi le ho fela ha Malvinoxhosan biota, sehlopha sa khale sa liphoofolo tse lulang metsing tse kileng tsa aha Gondwana e kholo ka ho fetisisa. Hoo e ka bang makholo a mabeli a lilemo, sesosa sa ho nyamela ha bona e ne e ntse e le sephiri, empa hona joale bafuputsi ba lumela hore ba senotse ’nete. Monoana oa molato o supa ka ho hlaka phetoho ea boemo ba leholimo.
Gondwana, e neng e akarelletsa likarolo tsa Afrika ea kajeno, Amerika Boroa, Australia, Antarctica, Indian subcontinent le Hloahloeng ea Arabia, e haufi le South Pole. Nakong ea lilemo tse limilione tse 5, metsi a leoatle a pota-potileng Gondwana a ile a theoha butle-butle, 'me qetellong a lebisa ho timetseng ha Malvinoxhosan biota.
Ka ho hlahloba bocha makholo a mesaletsa ea lintho tsa khale le ho hlahloba litšobotsi tsa jeoloji tsa mafika ao a fumanoeng ho ’ona, bafuputsi ba ile ba khona ho kopanya tatellano ea nako ea liketsahalo. Likarolo tsa mesaletsa ea lintho tse phelang tsa Malvinoxhosan li tsamaellana le ho fokotseha ho fokolang ha bophahamo ba leoatle, e leng se ileng sa ipaka e le "sethunya se tsubang" se hlohlelletsang liketsahalo tsena tsa ho fela. Phetoho ea boemo ba leholimo e bakoang ke marotholi a leoatleng e ile ea sitisa maqhubu a leoatle, ea ama mekhoa ea maoatle ho potoloha South Pole.
Malvinoxhosan biota, eo ho lumeloang hore e bile teng ho phela metsing a pholileng, e ne e sitoa ho ikamahanya le liphetoho tsa boemo ba leholimo tse bakoang ke ho senyeha ha maqhubu a leoatle. Ka lebaka leo, li ile tsa nkeloa sebaka ke mefuta ea lintho tse phelang metsing tse ikamahanyang le maemo tse loketseng metsi a futhumetseng.
Ketsahalo ena ea ho timela e bile le phello e senyang tikolohong e potolohileng South Pole, e leng se ileng sa lebisa ho putlama ha mefuta-futa ea lihloliloeng tse ntseng li tsoela pele ho fihlela kajeno. Liphuputso tsa boithuto li na le litlamorao tse batsi, tse sebetsang e le temoso mabapi le ho ba kotsing ea tikoloho ea polar le tikoloho ea ho fetoha ha boemo ba leoatle le mocheso.
Ha re ntse re tobane le koluoa ea hona joale ea mefuta-futa ea lihloliloeng, phuputso ena e totobatsa hore na tikoloho e hlokolosi hakae ho fetoha ha maemo a leholimo a susumetsoang ke batho. E sebeletsa e le khopotso e hlakileng ea hore liphetoho leha e le life tse ke keng tsa fetoloa tseo re li etsang kajeno li tla ba le liphello tsa ka ho sa feleng le tse tla ama lefatše la rōna.
P: Gondwana ke eng?
K: Gondwana e ne e le k'honthinente e kholo e bileng teng lilemong tse limilione tse 420 tse fetileng 'me e ne e e-na le likarolo tsa Afrika, Amerika Boroa, Australia, Antarctica, Indian subcontinent le Hloahloeng ea Arabia.
P: Biota ea Malvinoxhosan e ne e le eng?
K: Biota ea Malvinoxhosan e ne e le sehlopha sa khale sa liphoofolo tse lulang metsing tse neng li lula metsing a potolohileng Gondwana. Haholo-holo e ne e e-na le li-trilobite, li-brachiopods tse kang bivalve, mollusks le echinoderms.
P: Ke eng e bakileng ho fela ha biota ea Malvinoxhosan?
K: Ho fokotseha butle butle ha metsi a leoatle ho ile ha sitisa maqhubu a leoatle ho potoloha le South Pole, e leng se ileng sa baka liphetoho tsa boemo ba leholimo tseo tlhapi ea Malvinoxhosan e neng e sa khone ho ikamahanya le tsona, e leng se ileng sa fella ka ho timela ha tsona.
P: Patlisiso ee e re bolella eng ka phetoho ea boemo ba leholimo ha joale?
K: Phuputso e totobatsa kutloelo-bohloko ea tikoloho ea polar le tikoloho ea tikoloho ho fetoha ha boemo ba leoatle le mocheso. E sebetsa e le khopotso ea liphello tse ke keng tsa etsolloa tsa phetoho ea boemo ba leholimo e susumetsoang ke batho ho mefuta-futa ea lihloliloeng.
P: Na tikoloho e potolohileng South Pole e ka tsosolosa maemo a eona a histori a mefuta-futa ea lintho tse phelang?
K: Tikoloho ha e so hlaphoheloe ka botlalo ho tloha ketsahalong ea ho fela, ho fana ka maikutlo a hore tahlehelo ea mefuta-futa e bakiloeng ke ho nyamela ha biota ea Malvinoxhosan e bile le litlamorao tsa nako e telele.