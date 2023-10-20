Nts'etsopele ea Mohlala oa ho bolela esale pele ts'ebetso ea li-Estrogen Receptors ho Baikal Seals ka Litšilafalo tsa Tikoloho.

Bafuputsi Setsing sa Lithuto tsa Tikoloho ea Leoatleng (CMES) Univesithing ea Ehime ba thehile mohlala o ka bolelang esale pele bokhoni ba litšila tsa tikoloho ho kenya li-receptor tsa estrogen ho liqibi tsa Baikal. Phuputso ena e sebelisitse liteko tsa in vitro le lipapiso tse thehiloeng k'homphieutheng ho hlahloba bokhoni ba ts'ebetso ea li-bisphenols (BPs) le hydroxylated polychlorinated biphenyls (OH-PCBs) ho li-estrogen receptor α (bsERα) le β (bsERβ) subtypes.

Liteko tsa in vitro li senotse hore boholo ba BP le OH-PCB li bonts'itse ts'ebetso e ts'oanang le estrogen khahlano le li-subtypes tse peli tsa bsER. Har'a li-BP tse lekiloeng, bisphenol AF e bontšitse mosebetsi o matla ka ho fetisisa o kang oa estrogen. Ka ho tšoanang, 4'-OH-CB50 le 4'-OH-CB30 li bontšitse mosebetsi o matla ka ho fetisisa har'a li-OH-PCB tse lekiloeng khahlanong le bsERα le bsERβ, ka ho latellana.

Ho tsoela pele ho etsa lipatlisiso tsa hore na litšila tsena tsa tikoloho li tlamella bsER joang, ho entsoe lipapiso tsa khomphutha. Ho ipapisitsoe le liphetho tsa lipapiso tsena le thepa ea sebopeho sa litšila, mehlala ea quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR) bakeng sa li-subtypes tse peli tsa bsER e ile ea ntlafatsoa. Mehlala ena e ile ea bolela esale pele ka nepo bokhoni ba ts'ebetso ea ts'ilafalo e 'ngoe le e' ngoe ea tikoloho litekong tsa in vitro, ho khetholla lipakeng tsa metsoako e sebetsang le e sa sebetseng bakeng sa bsERα le bsERβ ka bobeli. Bafuputsi ba boetse ba hlokometse lintlha tsa bohlokoa tse susumetsang bokhoni ba ts'ebetso ea litšila.

Ho feta moo, bafuputsi ba atlehile ho etsa mohlala oa QSAR o bolelang esale pele bokhoni ba ts'ebetso ea mouse estrogen receptors (ERs) ba sebelisa mokhoa o tšoanang. Sena se bontša ho sebetsa ha mokhoa ona oa ho etsa mohlala ho mefuta e fapaneng.

Tsoelo-pele ea mohlala ona ke mohato oa bohlokoa oa ho utloisisa le ho bolela esale pele liphello tsa litšila tsa tikoloho tsamaisong ea endocrine ea liqibi tsa Baikal. E fana ka sesebelisoa sa bohlokoa bakeng sa ho hlahloba likotsi tse ka bang teng tsa litšila tsena le ho tsebisa boiteko ba paballo bakeng sa mefuta ena e tlokotsing.

Mohloli: Hoa Thanh Nguyen et al, "Lipapisong tsa silico le litlhaloso tsa limolek'hule ho bolela esale pele ka in vitro transactivation potencies of Baikal seal estrogen receptors ka litšila tsa tikoloho", Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety (2023).