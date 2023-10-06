China e Rera ho Atolosa Seteishene sa Sepakapaka e le Mokhoa o Mong ho ISS e etelletsoeng pele ke NASA

China has announced plans to double the size of its space station, offering astronauts from other countries an alternative to the International Space Station (ISS) as it nears the end of its lifespan. The Chinese space station, which currently has three modules, will be expanded to include six modules in the coming years. The China Academy of Space Technology has stated that the operational lifetime of the Chinese space station will be more than 15 years. This announcement was made during the 74th International Astronautical Congress held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, scientists have untangled a mystery regarding the universe’s earliest galaxies. The James Webb Space Telescope, which began operations last year, has provided a glimpse into the early history of the universe, including the discovery of galaxies from the cosmic dawn. However, the existence of massive and mature galaxies during the universe’s infancy challenged the current understanding of cosmology. A new study has now resolved this mystery without requiring a complete overhaul of existing theories.

In Spain, startup PLD Space is preparing for a test launch of its reusable Miura-1 rocket. This launch will mark Europe’s first fully private rocket launch and is a significant step towards a new generation of microlaunchers. The test mission is scheduled to take place in Huelva, southwest Spain.

Additionally, the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to scientists Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, and Aleksey Ekimov for their discovery of quantum dots. Quantum dots are tiny clusters of atoms that are widely used in various applications, including creating colors in flat screens, LED lamps, and medical devices. The Nobel Prize-awarding academy described their research as “adding color to nanotechnology.”

Finally, new tests have confirmed the antiquity of ancient human footprints in New Mexico. These footprints, found at White Sands National Park, are estimated to be around 21,000 to 23,000 years old. The research has shown that Homo sapiens had a presence in North America during the most inhospitable conditions of the last Ice Age.

