Tahlehelo e Tšosang ea Leqhoa la Antarctic e Senotsoeng ke Litebollo tsa Sathelaete

Liphuputso tsa lisathalaete li senotse tahlehelo ea sekhahla sa leqhoa libakeng tsa leqhoa tsa Antarctica lilemong tse 25 tse fetileng, e leng se totobatsang phello e potlakileng ea phetoho ea maemo a leholimo. Boithuto bona, bo hlahlobileng litšoantšo tse 100,000 tsa radar tsa satellite tse tsoang ho Copernicus Sentinel-1 le CryoSat tsa European Space Agency, li fumane hore ho feta 40% ea liluloana tsa leqhoa tse phaphametseng tsa Antarctica li fokotsehile haholo ho tloha ka 1997. Har'a tse 162 tsa Antarctic tse nang le leqhoa, 71 ho fokotseha ha molumo, ho fella ka tahlehelo e felletseng ea lithane tse libilione tsa 8.3 tsa leqhoa nakong ea thuto.
Liphuputso li totobatsa litlamorao tse ka bang teng tsa tahlehelo ena ea leqhoa. Ha ho ntse ho atolosoa leqhoa la Antarctica le holim'a lefatše, leqhoa le thibelang leqhoa le liehisa ho phalla ha leqhoa leoatleng, kahoo le tsitsisa leqhoa. Leha ho le joalo, ho lahleheloa ke likhakeletsi tsa leqhoa ha ho thuse feela ho phahama ha metsi a leoatle empa hape ho tlatsetsa ka potlako ho lahleheloa ke leqhoa ka sebōpeho sa metsi a hloekileng a leqhoa a phallelang leoatleng. Tšusumetso ena e habeli e baka kotsi e kholo.
Boithuto bona bo senotse hore ho qhibiliha ha liraka tsa leqhoa ho entse hore ho lokolloe lithane tse ka bang libilione tse 74 tsa metsi a qhibilihang a hloekileng ka leoatleng. Ho phalla hona ha metsi a qhibilihisitsoeng ho ka ama ho potoloha ha leoatle, e leng se phethang karolo ea bohlokoa ho laola mocheso oa lefatše le ho tšehetsa lintho tse phelang metsing.
Phuputso e boetse e bontšitse setšoantšo se rarahaneng sa tahlehelo ea leqhoa Antarctica. Liraka tsa leqhoa tse karolong e ka bophirimela ea k'honthinente, tse tlas'a metsi a futhumetseng ka lebaka la maqhubu le meea e fapaneng, li bile le tahlehelo e kholo ea leqhoa ha e bapisoa le e ka bochabela. Getz Ice Shelf, e kholo ka ho fetisisa Antarctica, e lahlehetsoe ke lithane tse libilione tsa 2 tsa leqhoa ho tloha ka 1997, 'me hoo e ka bang 5% ea tahlehelo e bakiloe ke ho robeha ha leqhoa le ho hoholeha ka leoatleng. 95% e setseng ea tahlehelo e ne e bakoa ke ho qhibiliha botlaaseng ba leqhoa la leqhoa.
Phuputso e etsa qeto ea hore hoo e batlang e le halofo ea likhalase tsa leqhoa tsa Antarctica li ntse li fokotseha ho se na pontšo ea ho hlaphoheloa, e leng se bontšang hore li hlōleha ho tsosolosa tlas'a khatello ea boemo ba leholimo bo futhumetseng. Sena se totobatsa tlhoko e potlakileng ea ho tsoela pele ho beha leihlo ka sathelaete Antarctica, joalo ka Copernicus Sentinel-1 le CryoSat misio, ho latela le ho utloisisa liphetoho tse etsahalang sebakeng sena sa polar se hole.
mehloling
– Phatlalatso ea koranta ea Science Advances
- European Space Agency (ESA) Copernicus Sentinel-1 le CryoSat missions ea sathelaete