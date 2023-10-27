Lintho tse Ncha tse sibollotsoeng sebakeng se makatsang sa Twilight Zone ea Leoatleng

Mokhatlo o ikemetseng o sebetsanang le lipatlisiso tsa maoatle o sa tsoa hlahisa litšoantšo tse khahlang tse nkuoeng ke liroboto tse peli tse rometsoeng sebakeng sa masoabi sa leoatle. Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) e arolelane video ho YouTube e bonts'a lefatše le leholo le le makatsang le ka tlas'a metsi le ka nqane ho phihlello ea khanya ea letsatsi.
Qeto ea ho tsamaisa liroboto e tsamaisitsoe ke phephetso e kholo eo bo-ramahlale ba tobaneng le eona ha ba ntse ba hlahloba tikoloho e kholo joalo le e hole. Boholo ba leoatle hangata bo etsa hore ho be thata ho bafuputsi ho fumana le ho ithuta mefuta e itseng ea lintho tse phelang. Ka ho sebelisa liroboto tsena tse peli tsa leoatleng, bo-rasaense ba ile ba khona ho hapa liphoofolo tse sa bonahaleng seoelo sebakeng sa mantsiboea.
Nakong ea leeto la Nautilus Live ka Mphalane, koloi e nyalisitsoeng ea WHOI e tsamaisoang ka thōko (HROV) Mesobot e ile ea sebelisoa libakeng tse teteaneng tsa bophelo ba leoatleng. Liroboto li ile tsa sibolla le ho tlaleha liketsahalo tse makatsang tsa libopuoa tsa metsing tse atlehang sebakeng sa mantsiboea, tse fanang ka leseli la bohlokoa mabapi le tikoloho ena e ikhethang.
The twilight zone e bolela sebaka se pakeng tsa 200 metres le 1,000 metres ka tlas'a bokaholimo ba leoatle. Ke sebaka se tletseng liphoofolo tse fapa-fapaneng tsa leoatleng le lintho tse phelang tse itšetlehileng ka lintho tse phelang, ho akarelletsa le mantle a tlhapi le li-phytoplankton tse shoeleng, e le mohloli oa tsona oa motheo oa lijo.
Video e arolelanoang ke WHOI e hapile tlhokomelo e kholo ho tsoa ho basebelisi ba marang-rang. Bashebelli ba bontšitse ho hlolloa le kananelo, ka litlhaloso tse tsoang ho "Seo se ne se le monate haholo! Ho iketla le hona!” ho re feela "Botle." Video ena e fumane lipono tse fetang 16,000 le tse ratoang tse ka bang 100, e totobatsang thahasello e atileng ea ho hlahloba le ho utloisisa liphiri tsa sebaka sa mantsiboea sa leoatle.
Video ena e hapang maikutlo e fana ka pono ea limakatso tse patehileng botebong ba leoatle. Ho tloha ho liphoofolo tse phelang metsing tse hlabosang ho isa boemong bo boholo ba sebaka sa shoalane, e re hopotsa ka mefuta-futa ea lintho tse phelang e phelang hantle libakeng tsena tse sa tsejoeng. Ke efe ho libōpuoa tsee tse sa tloaelehang tse ka tlas'a metsi e ileng ea u khahla ka ho fetisisa?
Sebaka sa shoalane sa leoatle ke sefe?
Sebaka sa shoalane sa leoatle se bolela sebaka se pakeng tsa limithara tse 200 le 1,000 ka tlas'a lefatše moo khanya ea letsatsi e sa fihleng teng.
Ke hobane’ng ha bo-rasaense ba ile ba lihela liroboto ka leoatleng?
Bo-ramahlale ba ile ba akhela liroboto sebakeng sa masoabi sa leoatle ho hlahloba le ho hapa maikutlo a sa bonahaleng a bophelo ba leoatleng ba phelang sebakeng sena se hole le se phephetsang.
Liroboto li ile tsa sibolla eng sebakeng sa meso?
Liroboto li ile tsa sibolla mefuta e sa tšoaneng ea liphoofolo le lintho tse phelang metsing tse itšetlehileng ka lintho tse phelang, tse kang mantle a tlhapi le li-phytoplankton tse shoeleng, e le mohloli oa tsona oa motheo oa lijo.
Batseteli ba marang-rang ba ile ba itšoara joang ka video eo?
Basebelisi ba marang-rang ba bontšitse ho hlolloa le kananelo bakeng sa video eo, ba e hlalosa e le ntle ebile e khatholla. Video ena e bokelletse maikutlo a fetang 16,000 le batho ba ka bang 100 ba ratoang.