Tsoelopele ho Theknoloji ea Chromatography: Moqoqo le Zhuoheng Zhou

Re bile le monyetla oa ho bua le Zhuoheng Zhou, mofuputsi oa Vrije Universiteit Brussel e Belgium, ea ka pelepele ho ntšetseng pele mahlale a liletsa le likholomo lefapheng la chromatography. Mosebetsi oa hae o shebane haholo le ho lekola ts'ebeliso ea chromatography bukeng e ncha ea biopharmaceutical modalities le proteomics. Ho feta moo, Zhou o ntse a sebetsa ho theha protocol e thusang ho rala litšiea tsa polymer monolithic capillary.
Leeto la Zhou lefats'eng la k'hemistri le qalile Univesithing ea Xiamen, moo a ileng a koetlisoa ka botlalo lefapheng lena. Ka mor'a sena, o ile a phehella lengolo la hae la MSc ho chemistry ea tlhahlobo Setsing sa Patlisiso ea Tikoloho, Univesithi ea Naha ea Singapore. A susumetsoa ke takatso ea hae ea chromatography, joale Zhou o ile a kenela sehlopha sa Bio-Analytical Separation Science (BASS) Vrije Universiteit Brussel e le mofuputsi oa PhD, tlas'a tataiso ea Sebastiaan Eeltink le Gert Desmet.
Hajoale, Zhou o ntse a etsa lipatlisiso tsa postdoctoral tse mabapi le lisebelisoa tsa UHPLC le theknoloji ea microcolumn. Lithahasello tsa hae tsa lipatlisiso li akaretsa libaka tse fapaneng, ho kenyelletsa tlhahlobo ea tikoloho, sebopeho sa biopharmaceutical, le profiling ea proteomic. Ka ho hlahlobisisa mafapha ana, Zhou e ikemiselitse ho kenya letsoho ntlafatsong ea mekhoa e tsoetseng pele ea chromatography e nang le ts'ebeliso e sebetsang libakeng tsena tsa bohlokoa.
LBH:
P: chromatography ke eng?
A: Chromatography ke mokhoa oa laboratori o sebelisoang ho arola le ho sekaseka metsoako ka ho aba likarolo lipakeng tsa mekhahlelo e 'meli, mohato o emeng, le mohato o tsamaeang.
P: Mekhoa ea biopharmaceutical ke efe?
K: Mekhoa ea phekolo ea likokoana-hloko e bua ka mefuta e sa tšoaneng ea phekolo e nkiloeng mehloling ea likokoana-hloko, tse kang liprotheine, li-peptide, li-antibodies, kapa nucleic acids.
P: Profiling ea proteomic ke eng?
K: Profiling ea proteomic e kenyelletsa ho tsebahatsa le tlhahlobo ea sete e felletseng ea liprotheine tse teng sampoleng ea baeloji, e fanang ka lintlha tsa bohlokoa mabapi le lits'ebetso le mafu a fapaneng a baeloji.
