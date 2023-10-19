Bo-rasaense ba tsosolosa sefahleho sa mesaletsa ea lintho tsa khale ho Great Ape le Human Evolution

Bo-rasaense ba American Museum of Natural History, Brooklyn College, le Catalan Institute of Paleontology Miquel Crusafont ba atlehile ho tsosolosa sefahleho sa Pierolapithecus catalaunicus, mesaletsa ea bohlokoa thutong ea tšoene e kholo le ho iphetola ha batho.
Pierolapithecus catalaunicus, mofuta o phetseng lilemong tse ka bang limilione tse 12 tse fetileng, o bohlokoa ho utloisisa sebopeho sa mosaic sa hominid evolution. Ke e 'ngoe ea mefuta e' maloa e tsejoang ho tsoa ho cranium e bolokiloeng hantle le skeleton e sa fellang, e fanang ka lintlha tsa bohlokoa mabapi le ho behoa ha eona sefateng sa lelapa la hominid le baeloji ea eona.
Kutloisiso ea pele ea Pierolapithecus e ile ea fana ka tlhahiso ea hore e na le moralo o nepahetseng oa 'mele pele o etsa liphetoho bakeng sa ho fanyeha le ho falla har'a makala a lifate. Leha ho le joalo, ka lebaka la tšenyo ea cranium, likhang mabapi le boemo ba eona ba ho iphetola ha lintho li 'nile tsa tsoela pele.
Ho araba lipotso tsena, bo-ramahlale ba ile ba sebelisa li-scans tsa CT ho theha bocha cranium ea Pierolapithecus mme ba e bapisa le mefuta e meng ea li-primate. Ba boetse ba etsa mohlala oa phetoho ea likarolo tsa bohlokoa tsa sebopeho sa sefahleho sa ape. Liphuputso tsa bona li senotse hore Pierolapithecus e arolelana ho tšoana ka sebopeho sa sefahleho ka kakaretso le boholo le litšoene tse phelang ka mesaletsa ea khale, empa hape e na le litšobotsi tse ikhethang tsa sefahleho tse sa fumaneheng ho litšoene tse ling tsa Middle Miocene.
Liphello li tšehetsa khopolo ea hore Pierolapithecus e emela e mong oa litho tsa pele tsa tšoene e khōlō le lelapa la batho. Mokhoa oa ho iphetola ha lintho o bontšitse hore cranium ea Pierolapithecus e haufi ka sebopeho le boholo ho sebopeho sa baholo-holo seo litšoene tse kholo le batho li ileng tsa hlaha ho tsona. Liphuputso li boetse li fana ka maikutlo a hore li-gibbons le Makis, "litšoene tse nyane," li fokotsehile ho bapisoa le baholo-holo ba tsona.
Boithuto bona bo totobatsa bohlokoa ba ho aha bocha le ho sekaseka mesaletsa ea lintho tsa khale e bolokiloeng hantle ho utloisisa hantle ho iphetola ha litšoene le batho. Ka ho fumana leseli mabapi le baeloji le litšobotsi tsa 'mele tsa mefuta ea khale joalo ka Pierolapithecus, bo-ramahlale ba ka ntlafatsa kutloisiso ea rona ea nalane ea rona ea ho iphetola ha lintho.
