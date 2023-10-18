Ho Qhibiliha ha Leqhoa la Greenland ho ka Eketsa ho Feta Methara ho Maemo a Holimo a Leoatle

Phuputso e ncha e fumane hore ho tlōla meeli ea ho futhumala ha lefatše ho ka fella ka hore leqhoa la Greenland le eketse ho feta mithara ho phahama ha metsi a leoatle. Ho qhibiliha ha leqhoa ho tlatselitse ho feta 20% ho bona ho phahama ha metsi a leoatle ho tloha ka 2002, ho beha tšokelo e kholo ho baahi ba lebopong le lihlekehlekeng. Bafuputsi ba sebelisitse mefuta e 'meli ho lekola hore na leqhoa le tla arabela joang ha mocheso o ntse o eketseha,' me liphetho li bontšitse hore tahlehelo ea leqhoa e ka hlahisoa haeba mocheso oa lefatše o feta 1.7C-2.3C ho feta maemo a pele ho indasteri. Sena se ka lebisa ho qhibiliheng ha leqhoa ka lilemo tse makholo kapa tse likete, ho bakang ho phahama ho hoholo ha leoatle ka limithara tse supileng. Leha ho le joalo, haeba mocheso o ne o ka khutlisetsoa moeling oa Tumellano ea Paris oa 1.5C ka potlako e lekaneng ka ho fokotsa ho ntšoa ha likhase tse futhumatsang lefatše le ho kenya tšebetsong mahlale a ho hapa khabone le ho boloka, litlamorao tse mpe ka ho fetesisa li ka qojoa. Phuputso e totobatsa tlhokahalo ea ho fetola mokhoa oa hona joale oa ho futhumala lilemong tse makholo a seng makae a latelang ho thibela tšenyo e ke keng ea etsolloa.
Bafuputsi ba boetse ba fumane hore leqhoa la Greenland le hanyetsana le ho futhumala ha nakoana ho feta kamoo ho neng ho lumeloa pele. Leha ho le joalo, ba hatelletse hore ho khutlisetsa mocheso sebakeng se sireletsehileng bakeng sa leqhoa e tla ba phephetso e kholo ho feta ho boloka mocheso o le ka tlase ho moeli oo qalong. Liphuputso tsa phuputso ena li totobatsa ho potlaka ha ho sebetsana le phetoho ea tlelaemete ka boiteko ba lefats'e ba ho fokotsa mesi le ho sebeletsa ho fihlela litharollo tsa moshoelella.
Patlisiso e fana ka lintlha tsa bohlokoa mabapi le litlamorao tse ka bang teng tsa ho futhumala ha lefatše holim'a ho qhibiliha ha leqhoa le ho phahama ha maemo a leoatle. E batla hore ho nkoe khato hang-hang ho fokotsa phetoho ea maemo a leholimo e le ho sireletsa sechaba se tlokotsing le tikoloho ea tsona khahlanong le likhohola le phalliso. Lipuisano tse tlang tsa UN mabapi le phetoho ea maemo a leholimo Dubai li tla ba tsa bohlokoa ho theheng maano le boitlamo ba machaba mabapi le ho fokotsa ho tsoa ha likhase tse futhumatsang lefatše le ho ikamahanya le litlamorao tsa phetoho ea maemo a leholimo.
