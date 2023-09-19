Matamo a entsoeng ke batho e ka 'na ea e-ba li-Emitters tsa Likhase tsa Greenhouse, Lithuto li Fumana

Patlisiso e ncha e entsoeng ke Univesithi ea Cornell e senola hore matangoana a entsoeng ke batho a na le phello e kholo ho khase e futhumatsang lefatše. Liphuputso tse peli tse amanang le tsona tse entsoeng ke bafuputsi ba Cornell li qala ho lekanya liphello tsa matangoana a entsoeng ke batho le a tlhaho holim'a tekanyetso ea khase e futhumatsang lefatše, ho fana ka lintlha tsa bohlokoa tabeng e sa utloisisoeng hantle.
Liphuputso li fumane hore ha mesi le polokelo ea carbon ea matangoana a entsoeng ke batho li eketsoa, matangoana a ka 'na a hlahisa likhase tse futhumatsang lefatše. Likhakanyo tse fetileng li fana ka maikutlo a hore matangoana, a hlalosoang e le 'mele oa metsi a lihekthere tse 5 kapa ka tlase ho moo, a ka kenya letsoho 5% ea methane e tsoang lefatšeng ka bophara. Leha ho le joalo, ntle le litekanyo tse nepahetseng ho pholletsa le matangoana a mangata, peresente ena e ka tloha ho halofo ho isa ho habeli chelete e lekantsoeng. Ho phaella moo, ho na le likhakanyo tse fokolang tsa litekanyetso tsa ho patoa ha carbon matangoaneng.
Phuputso e 'ngoe e entsoeng ke bafuputsi e tsepamisitse maikutlo ho bongata ba carbon e sequestered matangoaneng a 22 a khethiloeng ka ho khetheha. Bafuputsi ba ile ba hlahloba mesebetsi ea tsamaiso ea nakong e fetileng 'me ba lekanya botenya ba sediment le carbon content matangoaneng. Ba fumane hore tekanyo ea ho patoa ha carbon matangoaneng e susumelitsoe ke lintho tse kang limela tsa metsing, litlhapi le maemo a limatlafatsi. Boithuto bona bo boetse bo senotse hore matangoana a tlhaho le a entsoeng ke batho lefatšeng ka bophara a nka khabone e ngata, ho bonts'a hore ho nkeloa ha khabone matangoaneng ha ho nyenyefatsoe.
Boithuto ba bobeli bo ile ba lekola likhase tse futhumatsang lefatše tse tsoang ho Cornell Experimental Ponds. Methane, e leng khase e futhumatsang lefatše, ke eona e ikarabellang bakeng sa boholo ba likhase tse tsoang. Boithuto bona bo boetse bo totobatsa bohlokoa ba ho etsa sampole khafetsa ho fana ka tlaleho e nepahetseng bakeng sa likhase tse futhumatsang lefatše tse tsoang matangoaneng.
Ka kakaretso, liphuputso tsena li fana ka maikutlo a hore matangoana a phetha karolo ea ho hlahisa likhase tse futhumatsang lefatše le ho boloka carbon. Le hoja matangoana hajoale e ka 'na ea e-ba lihlahisoa tsa likhase tse futhumatsang lefatše ka lebaka la ho lokolloa ha methane, ho na le monyetla oa hore e be likotopo tsa marang-rang ka ho fokotsa tlhahiso ea methane. Liphuputso li boetse li fana ka maikutlo a tšebeliso ea li-bubblers kapa li-circulator tse ka tlas'a metsi ho fokotsa tlhahiso ea methane matangoaneng.
Liphuputso tse ling le kutloisiso ea karolo ea matangoana tlhahisong ea likhase tse futhumatsang lefatše li bohlokoa bakeng sa mohlala o nepahetseng oa boemo ba leholimo le likhakanyo.
mehloling
- Meredith A. Holgerson et al, Litefiso tse phahameng tsa ho patoa ha carbon tse amanang le tlhahiso ea autochthonous matangoaneng a maiketsetso, Limnology le Oceanography Letters (2023). DOI: 10.1002/lol2.10351
– Nicholas E. Ray et al, Phapang e Phahameng ka Ho Fetisisa ka Nako ea Khase ea Greenhouse Ho Tsoa matangoaneng a Hahiloeng a Mocheso, Mangolo a Lipatlisiso a Geophysical (2023). DOI: 10.1029/2023GL104235
(Mohloli: Cornell)