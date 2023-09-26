Lerole Phefong

Clouds are not only a beautiful natural phenomenon, but they also play a crucial role in Earth’s climate by blocking and trapping radiation. To gain a better understanding of cloud physics, researchers recently conducted a study on glacial dust in Alaska. They found that dust within clouds facilitates the formation of ice crystals, which affects how quickly clouds disperse. Compared to dust from low-latitude desert environments, the dust they studied in Alaska was found to be more active as an ice-nucleating material. The presence of biological components like proteins in the dust likely enhanced its ice-nucleating properties.

In October 2019, atmospheric scientists Sarah Barr and Bethany Wyld embarked on a dust-collecting expedition in Alaska’s Copper River Valley. The timing and location were strategic, as glacial silt is regularly lifted into the atmosphere by strong winds during late summer and autumn. The researchers used a device called a multistage cascade impactor to collect airborne dust in different size ranges. They then conducted laboratory experiments, mimicking water droplets found in clouds, to observe how the dust affected the freezing process.

Surprisingly, the droplets froze at temperatures higher than expected, which indicated the presence of ice-nucleating particles in the dust. The researchers ruled out a chemical explanation for this phenomenon and turned their attention to biological factors. Dust from arid environments like deserts has been found to solely rely on its mineral content for ice-nucleating activity. However, dust from biologically active regions tends to contain biological material like proteins, which can interact with water molecules to promote ice crystal formation.

The team proposed that the dust from Alaska’s Copper River Valley, rich in microorganisms and fungi, likely contains proteins that contribute to its ice-nucleating activity. To test this hypothesis, they boiled samples of the dust-laden water to destroy the proteins and measured the change in ice-nucleating activity. The results showed a decrease in activity after boiling, confirming the presence of proteins in the dust.

Understanding the formation of ice crystals within clouds is crucial for predicting precipitation and cloud dispersal. Current climate models assume that clouds persist longer than they actually do, leading to potential inaccuracies in predicting the effects of clouds on climate change. This study highlights the importance of considering the role of dust and its biological components in cloud physics and climate models.

– Original article: “Dust in the Wind” by Sarah Derouin in The Scientist