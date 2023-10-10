Bophelo ba Motse

Celestron AstroMaster 25×100: The Perfect Binoculars for Astronomy

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 10, 2023
The Celestron AstroMaster 25×100 binoculars are ideal for astronomy enthusiasts, and now you can save over $180 on them this Amazon Prime Day. With a 37% discount, this is the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year for these powerful binoculars.

These binoculars have been featured in our best binoculars guide, and for good reason. They offer excellent magnification, making far-off objects easily visible. The 100mm objective lens diameter allows a significant amount of light to pass through, resulting in bright and clear views. The binoculars are made with BaK-4 prisms and have rubber armor for both quality optics and durability.

In addition to the impressive features, the Celestron AstroMaster 25×100 also comes with useful accessories. It includes a tripod adaptor, which is beneficial for shake-free viewing and preventing fatigue in your hands and arms. It also comes with a convenient carry case, making transportation a breeze.

These binoculars are perfect for stargazing or long-distance observation on Earth. They are particularly suited to those with experience using binoculars. However, if you are new to binoculars or are looking for a pair for bird-watching or shorter distances, there are alternative models available at a lower price point.

If the Celestron AstroMaster 25×100 binoculars don’t meet your specific needs, we recommend considering the Celestron SkyMaster Pro 15×70 binoculars. These binoculars are powerful, come at a lower price point, and are particularly excellent for viewing the moon.

Take advantage of this incredible discount on the Celestron AstroMaster 25×100 binoculars this Amazon Prime Day. Your stargazing adventures will never be the same again.

