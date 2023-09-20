Litlhapi tsa Mesaletsa ea Khale li Fana ka temohisiso e Ncha mabapi le Phetoho ea Mahata a Vertebrate

Tlhapi ea mesaletsa ea khale ea lilemo tse limilione tse 455 e file bafuputsi pono e ncha ea hore na liphoofolo tse nang le lesapo la mokokotlo li bile teng joang ho sireletsa boko ba tsona, ho latela phuputso e phatlalalitsoeng ho Nature. Mohlala oo ho buuoang ka oona ke Eriptychius americanus, tlhapi ea khale e se nang mohlahare e fumanoeng Colorado, USA. Bafuputsi ba tsoang Univesithing ea Birmingham, Naturalis Biodiversity Center e Leiden, Netherlands, le Natural History Museum, ba sebelisitse computed tomography ho etsa setšoantšo se qaqileng sa 3D sa lehata la tlhapi.
Boithuto bona ke ba pele ho bopa hape lehata la Eriptychius, le ileng la bokelloa lilemong tsa bo-1940, le neng le hlalositsoe qalong ka bo-1960, 'me hajoale le bolokiloe Musiamong oa Tšimo oa Histori ea Tlhaho Chicago. Patlisiso e tšehelitsoeng ka lichelete ke Leverhulme Trust e senotse hore Eriptychius o ne a arohane, mafufuru a ikemetseng a koahetseng boko, ho fapana le mefuta ea morao-rao e neng e e-na le lefufuru le tlanngoeng ka botlalo. Sena se fana ka maikutlo a hore phetoho ea pele ea meaho ea ho arola boko le likarolo tse ling tsa hlooho e kanna ea qala ka Eriptychius.
Dr. Ivan Sansom, Morupeli e Moholo oa Palaeobiology Univesithing ea Birmingham le mongoli e moholo oa thuto, o ile a bontša thabo ka lebaka la liphuputso, a bolela hore li ka 'na tsa senola histori ea pele ea ho iphetola ha lintho ea hore na liphoofolo tsa khale tse nang le lesapo la mokokotlo li ile tsa sireletsa boko ba tsona joang. Dr. Richard Dearden, mongoli ea ka sehloohong oa thuto le Postdoctoral Research Fellow Setsing sa Naturalis Biodiversity, o hatisitse bohlokoa ba ho sibolloa, a bolela hore e tlatsa lekhalo le leholo la ho utloisisa ho iphetola ha lehata ho liphoofolo tsohle tse nang le lesapo la mokokotlo, ho kopanyelletsa le batho.
Boithuto bona bo totobatsa bohlokoa ba pokello ea limusiamo le tšebeliso ea mekhoa e mecha ea ho etsa litšoantšo ha ho ithutoa mehlala ea khale. Ka ho sebelisa computed tomography, bo-rasaense ba ile ba khona ho utolla lintlha tse ncha mabapi le ho iphetola ha masapo a masapo a masapo. Liphuputso li fana ka leseli la bohlokoa mabapi le mehato ea pele ea ts'ireletso ea boko ho liphoofotsoana tsa khale le ho kenya letsoho kutloisisong ea rona ea nalane ea ho iphetola ha lintho ea karolo ena ea bohlokoa ea sebōpeho.
