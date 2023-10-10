Bophelo ba Motse

Science

Ho Fumane Sekoti se Seholo sa Ozone Holim'a Antarctica

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 10, 2023
A colossal hole in the ozone layer, measuring 26 million square kilometers, has been detected over Antarctica. According to the European Space Agency (ESA), this is one of the largest ozone holes ever recorded and it is approximately three times the size of Brazil. The findings were revealed by Europe’s Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite on September 16, 2023.

The expansion of this year’s ozone hole is especially noteworthy, as it has grown to about twice the size of Antarctica itself. Scientists suspect that the eruption of Tonga’s underwater volcano in early 2022 may have contributed to this unusual occurrence.

The ozone layer is a protective shield in the Earth’s atmosphere, situated around 15 to 30 kilometers above the surface. It safeguards the planet from harmful ultraviolet rays emitted by the sun. Ozone, a unique oxygen molecule consisting of three atoms, absorbs the sun’s radiation and prevents it from reaching the surface.

Notably, the discovery of significant ozone holes above the Earth’s polar regions dates back to 1985. Researchers determined that chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), widely used in aerosol cans, packaging materials, and refrigerators at the time, were reacting with ozone in the atmosphere, resulting in its depletion. Consequently, in 1989, the international community prohibited the use of CFCs in order to allow the ozone levels to recover gradually.

Despite these efforts, gaps in the ozone layer continue to appear above the polar regions during the winter months of each hemisphere. Cold air creates polar stratospheric clouds (PSCs) that consist of tiny ice crystals, exacerbating the already limited supply of ozone above the poles.

The recent discovery of a massive ozone hole over Antarctica highlights the ongoing challenges in preserving the ozone layer. It underscores the importance of continued research and international efforts to reduce harmful emissions and protect our planet’s atmosphere.

