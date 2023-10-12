Lihalale tsa Leqhoa la Antarctic le Qholoha ka Sekhahla se Tsosang, Liphuputso tsa Boithuto

Bo-rasaense ba fumane hore 71 ho ea 162 liraka tsa leqhoa tse pota-potileng Antarctica li fokotsehile ka nako ea lilemo tse 25, e leng se entseng hore ho lokolloe lithane tse 7.5 trillion tsa meltwater ka maoatleng. Phuputso, e hatisitsoeng koranteng ea Science Advances, e bontša hore hoo e batlang e le liluloana tsohle tsa leqhoa tse karolong e ka bophirimela ea Antarctica li ile tsa lahleheloa ke leqhoa, athe boholo ba ba karolong e ka bochabela ba ile ba lula ba tsitsitse kapa ba eketseha ka bongata.
Bafuputsi ba ile ba lekanya hore kakaretso ea lithane tse 67 trillion tsa leqhoa li rometsoe leoatleng ka lilemo tse 25, tse fokotsoang ke lithane tse 59 trillion tsa metric tse ntseng li eketsoa mabaleng a leqhoa. Sena se bakile tahlehelo e felletseng ea 7.5 trillion metric tons. Ho ea ka mofuputsi ea ka sehloohong Dr. Benjamin Davison oa Univesithi ea Leeds, ho senyeha ha leqhoa ho susumetsoa ke mocheso oa leoatle le maqhubu a pota-potileng Antarctica. Lehlakore le pepeneneng le ka bophirimela le shebane le metsi a futhumetseng, a senyang likhakeletsi tsa leqhoa, ha karolo e ka bochabela e sirelelitsoeng e sirelelitsoe ke sehlopha sa metsi a batang lebōpong la leoatle.
Boithuto bona bo fana ka maikutlo a hore ho futhumala ha lefatše ho bakoang ke batho ke sesosa se seholo sa tahlehelo ea leqhoa, kaha maemo a tlhaho a leholimo a ka be a lumelletse ho hola ho itseng ha leqhoa. Lihalalello tsa leqhoa li sebetsa e le litšitiso bakeng sa leqhoa, li liehisa ho phalla ha leqhoa maoatleng. Ha likhakeletsi tsa leqhoa li le tšesaane kapa li fokotseha ka boholo, lebelo la ho lahleheloa ke leqhoa le tsoang libakeng tsa leqhoa lea eketseha.
Patlisiso e hlahlobile litšoantšo tse fetang 100,000 tsa radar tsa satellite ho lekola bophelo bo botle ba lishelefo tsa leqhoa. Liphuputso li totobatsa litlamorao tse ka bang teng bakeng sa sisteme ea leqhoa ea Antarctic le ho potoloha ha leoatle lefatšeng ka bophara haeba likhalase tsa leqhoa li tsoela pele ho nyamela kapa ho fokotseha. Metsi a hloekisitsoeng ka leoatleng a tsoang leqhoa le qhibilihang a ka sitisa ho potoloha ha leoatle, e leng se phethang karolo ea bohlokoa ho tsamaiseng limatlafatsi, mocheso le k'habone tikolohong ea polar ecosystem.
mehloling
– Thuto e hatisitsoeng ho Science Advans
- Univesithi ea Leeds
- European Space Agency