Ho Sebelisa Liphetoho tsa Quantum ho Laola Thepa ea Magnetic ea Thepa

Ho sibolloa ha motheo ho entsoe ke litsebi tsa theoretic, ho senola mokhoa o se nang laser oa ho laola magnetism ea α-RuCl3. Ka ho sebelisa matla a ho feto-fetoha ha quantum ka har'a sebaka sa optical, bafuputsi ba fumane mokhoa o mocha oa ho fetola matla a khoheli a thepa. Katleho ena e bula menyetla ea tsoelopele ea mahlale a lintho tse bonahalang ntle le meeli le litaba tse amanang le mocheso tse amanang le mekhoa e matla ea laser.
Ka tloaelo, bo-rasaense ba itšetlehile ka li-laser tse matla haholo ho fetola thepa ea matla a khoheli. Leha ho le joalo, mokhoa ona o hloka ts'usumetso e tsoelang pele 'me o ka lebisa ho feteletseng. Bafuputsi ba ntse ba batla mekhoa e meng ea ho fihlela taolo e ts'oanang holim'a lisebelisoa tse sebelisang leseli, empa ntle le mefokolo ea li-laser tse matla.
Phuputsong ea morao tjena e hatisitsoeng koranteng ea saense ea npj Computational Materials, sehlopha sa bafuputsi ba Jeremane le USA ba bontšitse hore boemo ba khoheli ba thepa e tšesaane ea athomo α-RuCl3 e ka fetoloa feela ka ho e beha sebakeng sa optical. Ho feto-fetoha ha vacuum ea cavity feela ho lekane ho fetola tatellano ea matla a khoheli ho tloha ho zigzag antiferromagnet ho ea ferromagnet.
Ka har'a sekoti sa optical, ho feto-fetoha ha sebaka sa motlakase ho baka liphetoho tsa quantum ho α-RuCl3's magnetic properties. Liphetoho tsena, tse hlahang sebopeho sa thuto ea quantum, li etsahala le ha ho se na khanya ea khanya e kantle. Bafuputsi ba hlalosa hore ho koalloa ha lebala la motlakase ka har'a molumo o monyane ho matlafatsa khokahano lipakeng tsa leseli le thepa, ho etsa hore ho be le liphetoho tse kholo mekhoeng ea eona ea khoheli.
Boithuto bona ba katleho bo bula tsela bakeng sa ts'ebeliso ea nako e tlang ho fisiks ea lintho tse bonahalang. Ka ho qapa likheo tse itseng, bafuputsi ba na le tšepo ea ho sibolla likarolo tse ncha le tse thata tsa taba le ho utloisisa haholoanyane tšebelisano lipakeng tsa leseli le lintho.
α-RuCl3 ke eng?
α-RuCl3 ke sesebelisoa sa makenete se tšesaane sa atomo se bonts'ang thepa ea antiferromagnetic ea zigzag sebakeng sa eona sa tlhaho. Ka tšebeliso ea sekoti sa optical, boemo ba eona ba makenete bo ka sebelisoa ho fetoha ferromagnet.
Sebaka sa optical cavity se fetola boemo ba makenete ba α-RuCl3 joang?
Ka har'a sebaka sa optical, ho feto-fetoha ha vacuum tšimong ea electromagnetic ho etsa hore ho be le liphetoho tse ngata ho α-RuCl3's magnetic properties. Ho koalloa ha lebala ka har'a sekoti ho matlafatsa khokahano lipakeng tsa leseli le thepa, e lebisang ho liphetoho tse kholo maemong a eona a makenete.
Melemo ea mokhoa o se nang laser ke ofe?
Mokhoa o se nang laser o felisa tlhokahalo ea ts'ebetso e tsoelang pele ea matla a holimo a laser stimulation, e ka bakang litaba tse kang ho chesa haholo. Ka ho sebelisa liphetoho tsa quantum ka har'a sebaka sa optical, bafuputsi ba ka fumana taolo e nepahetseng holim'a thepa ea thepa ntle le meeli ea li-lasers tse matla.
Litšebeliso tse ka bang teng tsa tšibollo ee ke life?
Tšibollo ena e bula menyetla ea tsoelo-pele ea saense ea lintho tse bonahalang. Ka ho rala li-cavities tse khethehileng, bafuputsi ba ka hlahloba mekhahlelo e mecha ea taba le ho utloisisa hamolemo kamano pakeng tsa leseli le taba. Liphuputso tsena li na le monyetla oa ho ama likarolo tse fapaneng, ho kenyeletsoa lisebelisoa tsa elektroniki, komporo ea quantum, le polokelo ea matla.