Kamoo Khampani ea Likahare e ka Ntlafatsang Ponahalo ea Hao Marang-rang le ho Khanna Sephethephethe

Khampani ea litaba ke mofani oa litšebeletso ea sebetsanang le ho theha le ho aba litaba bakeng sa likhoebo. Ba fana ka litharollo tsa litaba tse tloaelehileng tse ka u thusang ho ntlafatsa ponahalo ea hau ea inthanete le ho tsamaisa sephethephethe ho webosaete ea hau.
Ka k'hamphani ea litaba, u ka khetha ho tsoa mefuteng e mengata ea likhetho tse kang proprietary CustomWires, liphepelo tse felletseng, le mekhoa e etselitsoeng khoebo ea hau ka ho khetheha. CustomWires ke lingoliloeng tsa litaba tse etselitsoeng k'hamphani ea hau feela, ho netefatsa hore litaba li bohlokoa ebile lia ikhetha. Liphepelo tse felletseng li u lumella ho fumana letoto la lintlafatso tsa litaba tse amanang le indasteri, tse u tsebisang ka ntlafalo ea morao-rao tšimong ea hau. Ka ho hlophisa litekanyetso, u ka etsa bonnete ba hore litaba tse fanoang li lumellana le litlhoko tsa hau tse ikhethileng le bamameli ba hau.
E 'ngoe ea melemo ea bohlokoa ea ho sebetsa le k'hamphani ea litaba ke bokhoni ba ho fana ka litaba tsa hau ho premium, marang-rang a bonahalang a holimo le libaka. Sena se bolela hore lingoloa tsa hau, li-blog, kapa mefuta e meng ea litaba li tla hlahisoa lipolaneteng tse tsebahalang tse nang le bamameli ba bangata. Ponahalo ena e ntseng e eketseha e ka matlafatsa ponahalo ea hau ea inthanete le ts'epo ea lebitso.
Ka ho khanna sephethephethe ho litaba tsa hau tsa Marang-rang, k'hamphani ea litaba e thusa ho hohela bao e ka bang bareki ba nang le thahasello ea 'nete ho lihlahisoa kapa litšebeletso tsa hau. Sephethephethe sena se lebisitsoeng ho ka etsahala hore se fetohe li-lead kapa thekiso, se lebisang ho phaello e phahameng ea matsete bakeng sa boiteko ba hau ba ho bapatsa litaba.
Ka kakaretso, ho sebelisana le k'hamphani ea litaba e ka ba letlotlo la bohlokoa khoebong ea hau. Ba ka etsa litaba tse qobellang le tse amehang, ba li khothaletsa marang-rang a ponahalo e phahameng, 'me ba khanna boitlamo ho sebaka sa hau sa marang-rang, qetellong ba u thusa ho fihlela sepheo sa hau sa ho eketseha ha ponahalo le liphetoho tsa bareki.
mehloling
- Ha ho na mehloli e khethehileng e sebelisoang.