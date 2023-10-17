Scientists at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider have developed an innovative method for measuring the wobble of particles called taus. In a study published in Physical Review Letters, researchers introduced a novel approach that focuses on measuring the times particles pass one another instead of measuring head-on collisions. This technique allows for more accurate measurements of the tau particle’s magnetic moment, providing insights into the mysteries of the universe.

Electrons, muons, and taus all experience a wobbling motion similar to a spinning top when placed in a magnetic field. This wobble, known as a particle’s magnetic moment, can be used to gain insights into the field of quantum physics. By measuring the wobble speed, scientists have the opportunity to uncover new particles and phenomena that may exist beyond the current understanding of particle physics.

Measuring the magnetic moments of electrons, muons, and taus is an essential aspect of quantum physics research. These measurements provide a glimpse into the fluctuating cloud of particles and antiparticles in the quantum world. By precisely measuring the wobble, physicists can explore potential hints of undiscovered particles, shedding light on fundamental questions about the nature of the universe.

In the past, measurements of the wobble speed have been primarily focused on electrons due to their light mass. However, muons and taus, which are heavier and shorter-lived, hold more promise for detecting unknown particles. Recent measurements of the muon’s magnetic moment at Fermilab yielded results that deviated from the predictions of the Standard Model, indicating the presence of unexplained particles in the muon’s quantum cloud.

Taus, being the heaviest particles in their family, offer an even greater opportunity to study these quantum effects. However, their short lifespan poses challenges for precise measurements. The best measurement of the tau’s magnetic moment to date was conducted in 2004 and could only achieve a precision of two decimal places. To further test the predictions of the Standard Model, physicists require measurements ten times more precise.

To overcome these limitations, the researchers turned to a new approach. Instead of conducting head-on collisions between nuclei, the team utilized near-miss collisions between lead ions. This near-miss technique allowed for the creation of taus while minimizing the noisy conditions associated with head-on collisions. Consequently, the researchers were able to achieve higher precision in measuring the tau’s wobble than previously possible.

This groundbreaking study opens up new possibilities for exploring the frontiers of particle physics. By improving the accuracy of measurements, physicists can better understand the fundamental laws of nature and potentially uncover the existence of previously unknown particles. The research conducted at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider represents a significant step forward in the quest to unravel the mysteries of the universe.

