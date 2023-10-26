Thuto e Ncha e Senola Khafetsa e Eketsehileng le Matla a Maholiotsoana a Arctic

Phuputsong e sa lebelloang, bafuputsi ba tsoang Univesithing ea North Carolina State, Univesithi ea Alaska Fairbanks, North Carolina A&T State University, le Sandia National Laboratories ba fumane bopaki bo tiileng bo bontšang hore maholiotsoana a Arctic a ntse a ata le ho ba matla le ho feta. Boithuto bona, bo phatlalalitsoeng koranteng ea Khokahano ea Lefatše le Tikoloho, bo sebelisitse pokello e pharalletseng ea lisebelisoa tsa data tse nkileng lilemo tse mashome ho sekaseka le ho utloisisa boitšoaro ba maholiotsoana sebakeng seo.
E 'ngoe ea lintlha tsa bohlokoa tse tsamaisang lipatlisiso ke leholiotsoana le matla le neng le e-so ka le bonoa le ileng la otla Arctic selemong se fetileng, ka lebelo la moea le fihlang ho 67mph. Ketsahalo ena e sa tloaelehang e ile ea susumelletsa bo-rasaense ho batlisisa hore na lifefo tse joalo li ntse li eketseha. Ka ho hlahloba lintlha tsa boemo ba leholimo tse qalileng lilemong tsa bo-1950, bafuputsi ba ile ba bona keketseho e kholo ea boholo, matla, le maqhubu a maholiotsoana a Arctic lilemong tse mashome a supileng tse fetileng. Lifefo tsena tse matla li nka nako e telele, li ama tikoloho ea sebaka seo ka litsela tse ngata.
Boithuto bona bo boetse bo supa kamano e matla lipakeng tsa mocheso o ntseng o phahama le ho hlaha ha maholiotsoana Arctic. Ha mocheso o ntse o eketseha sebakeng seo, bafuputsi ba fumane hore likhahla tsa mocheso li bapala karolo ea bohlokoa ho tseba boholo le matla a maholiotsoana. Ho feta moo, ho ile ha fumanoa hore liphetoho tsa jet stream li amahanngoa le ho ata ha maholiotsoana a Arctic, haholo-holo nakong ea mariha. Ho matlafala ha moea oa polar sebakeng sa troposphere likhoeling tsa lehlabula e bile lebaka le leng le tlatselitseng ho ata ha maholiotsoana.
Liphello tsa lipatlisiso tsena li bohlokoa. Ha maholiotsoana a maholoanyane le a matla le ho feta a otla Arctic, phello e bakoang ke leqhoa la leoatle e ba le ho feta. Ka lebaka la ho phatloha ho eketsehileng ha leqhoa la leoatle, ts'ebetso ea phetoho ea boemo ba leholimo sebakeng sena e potlakisa, e lebisang liphellong tse ling bakeng sa tsamaiso ea lefatše ea boemo ba leholimo.
Boithuto bona bo fana ka leseli le lecha mabapi le taba e rarahaneng le e ntseng e tsoela pele, e totobatsang tlhoko e potlakileng ea lipatlisiso le khato e eketsehileng ho fokotsa litlamorao tsa maholiotsoana ana a ntseng a eketseha khafetsa le a matla a Arctic. Ka ho utloisisa mabaka a susumetsang sebopeho le boitšoaro ba bona, bo-ramahlale ba ka bolela esale pele le ho itokisetsa liphephetso tse hlahisoang ke lifefo tsena tse matla nakong e tlang.
LBH
Leholiotsoana ke eng?
Leholiotsoana ke tsamaiso e kholo ea boemo ba leholimo e khetholloang ke setsi sa khatello e tlaase le meea e matla e potolohang ho eona. Maholiotsoana a ka baka maemo a mabe a leholimo, ho akarelletsa le pula e matla, meea e matla le lifefo tse matla.
Hobaneng ha maholiotsoana a le bohlokoa sebakeng sa Arctic?
Maholiotsoana sebakeng sa Arctic a na le litlamorao tsa bohlokoa bakeng sa sistimi ea lehae ea boemo ba leholimo le maemo a leholimo a lefatše. Lifefo tsena li ka tlatsetsa ho pshatleheng ha leqhoa la leoatleng le ho potlakisa lebelo la ho fetoha ha boemo ba leholimo Arctic.
Ho na le phello efe ea ho phahama ha mocheso ho thehoeng ha leholiotsoana Arctic?
Lithempereichara tse ntseng li phahama Arctic li amahanngoa le ho thehoa ha maholiotsoana. Ha sebaka sena se ntse se futhumala, ho fetoha ha maemo a mocheso le ho fetoha ha jet stream ho phetha karolo ea bohlokoa boholong, matla le makhetlo a lifefo tsena.
Liphetho tsa phuputso ee li ka thusa lipatlisiso le liketso tsa nako e tlang joang?
Litlhaloso tse fumanoeng phuputsong ena li totobatsa tlhokahalo ea ho tsoela pele ho etsa lipatlisiso le mehato ea ho itokisetsa ho sebetsana le ho ata le ho matla ha maholiotsoana a Arctic. Ho utloisisa mabaka a bakang lifefo tsena ho bohlokoa bakeng sa ho theha maano a ho fokotsa tšusumetso ea ona tikolohong le tsamaisong ea boemo ba leholimo.