Pono e Ncha mabapi le Kopano ea Hierarchical ea Achiral Conjugated Polymers

Researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Purdue University have recently published a technical paper titled “Subtle Molecular Changes Largely Modulate Chiral Helical Assemblies of Achiral Conjugated Polymers by Tuning Solution-State Aggregation.” In this study, the scientists explore the solution-state aggregate structures of achiral conjugated polymers and their impact on hierarchical chiral helical assembly.

Understanding the aggregate structures and assembly of conjugated polymers is essential for controlling the morphology of solid thin films and their electronic properties. However, this task has proven challenging due to the complex aggregation behavior. The researchers focused on an achiral diketopyrrolopyrrole-quaterthiophene (DPP-T4) copolymer and two structural analogues with subtle molecular changes: DPP-T2M2 functionalized with methyl groups and DPP-T2F2 functionalized with fluorine atoms.

By utilizing small-angle X-ray scattering analysis and various microscopic imaging techniques, the researchers identified distinct aggregate structures in each DPP solution. DPP-T2F2 formed semicrystalline 1D fiber aggregates with a strongly bound internal structure, while DPP-T2M2 formed semicrystalline 1D fiber aggregates with a weakly bound internal structure. In contrast, DPP-T4 exhibited highly crystalline 2D sheet aggregates.

These nanoscopic aggregates further developed into lyotropic chiral helical liquid crystal (LC) mesophases at high solution concentrations. Interestingly, the dimensionality of the solution aggregates played a crucial role in modulating hierarchical chiral helical pitches across nanoscopic to micrometer scales. The more rigid 2D sheet aggregates of DPP-T4 created much larger pitch lengths compared to the more flexible 1D fiber aggregates.

One fascinating finding was the striped twist-bent mesophase of DPP-T2F2, composed of highly ordered and rigid 1D fiber aggregates, exhibiting an anisotropic dissymmetry factor (g-factor) as high as 0.09. This study opens up possibilities for the emerging field of chiral (opto)electronics, providing insights into the solution-state hierarchical assembly of conjugated polymers and the chiral helical assembly of achiral organic semiconductors.

Lipotso Tse Atisang ho Botsoa (FAQ)

Q: What are chiral helical assemblies of achiral conjugated polymers?



A: Chiral helical assemblies refer to the formation of helical structures from achiral (non-chiral) conjugated polymers. These structures have a twist along their axis, creating unique optical and electronic properties.

Q: How do the dimensions of solution aggregates impact hierarchical chiral helical pitches?



A: The dimensionality of solution aggregates, such as 1D fiber aggregates or 2D sheet aggregates, largely modulates the pitch length of chiral helical assemblies. Rigid 2D sheet aggregates tend to create larger pitch lengths compared to more flexible 1D fiber aggregates.

Q: Ke lintho life tse ka sebelisoang patlisisong ee?



A: This research provides fundamental insights into the assembly of achiral conjugated polymers, specifically their chiral helical assembly. Understanding these assembly processes can pave the way for advancements in chiral (opto)electronics and the design of novel materials with tailored optical and electronic properties.

[Source: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign]