Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

Science

Mosebetsi oa OSIRIS-REx: Ho Tlisa Mehlala ea Asteroid Lefatšeng

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 23, 2023
Mosebetsi oa OSIRIS-REx: Ho Tlisa Mehlala ea Asteroid Lefatšeng

Scientists at the University of Arizona are partnering with NASA on the OSIRIS-REx mission, which aims to bring back asteroid samples from space for analysis. This endeavor would be groundbreaking, as it would be the third time in history that asteroid samples have been returned to Earth, and by far the largest sample ever retrieved.

The mission is a joint effort between NASA and the University of Arizona, leveraging their combined expertise to successfully execute the complex task of collecting asteroid material. The objective is to study asteroids for valuable insights into the early solar system and potentially gain knowledge about the origin of life on Earth.

The previous two missions conducted by Japan’s space agency, JAXA, have paved the way for the OSIRIS-REx mission. The successful return of samples from these missions has provided scientists with invaluable data and led to significant advancements in our understanding of asteroids and their composition.

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft was launched in September 2016 and has been orbiting an asteroid named Bennu since 2018. The spacecraft is equipped with various instruments and tools to aid in sample collection. One such instrument is the Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM), which is designed to collect small rocks and surface material from the asteroid.

Once the sample is collected, the spacecraft will depart from Bennu and begin its journey back to Earth. Upon reentry into the Earth’s atmosphere, the sample return capsule will separate from the spacecraft and parachute safely to the ground, where it will be recovered and transported to a designated facility for analysis.

The analysis of the asteroid samples will provide valuable insights into the composition and structure of asteroids, shedding light on the formation of our solar system and the origins of life on Earth. The data obtained from this mission will contribute to our understanding of the universe and potentially shape future missions to asteroids and beyond.

mehloling
- Univesithi ea Arizona
- NASA

Litlhaloso:
– OSIRIS-REx: NASA’s asteroid study and sample return mission, acronym for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer.
– JAXA: Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, Japan’s national space agency.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

NASA e sibolla Near-Earth Asteroid mme e Phetha Mosebetsi o Atlehileng oa ho Khutlisa

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Ts'epo e fokotseha bakeng sa Tsoseletso ea Moon Lander ea India

Sep 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Li-Neanderthals e ne e le Baeletsi ba Lijo tsa Leoatleng, Liphuputso tsa Boithuto

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew

U hlotsoe

Science

NASA e sibolla Near-Earth Asteroid mme e Phetha Mosebetsi o Atlehileng oa ho Khutlisa

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ts'epo e fokotseha bakeng sa Tsoseletso ea Moon Lander ea India

Sep 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Li-Neanderthals e ne e le Baeletsi ba Lijo tsa Leoatleng, Liphuputso tsa Boithuto

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Sebopeho sa Lefatše sa Khale ka ho Fetisisa se Ahiloeng ke Motho se Epolotsoeng Afrika

Sep 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments