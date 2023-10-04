NASA e Batla Meralo ea Sehatsetsi sa Lunar ho boloka lisampole tsa Khoeli ka Sireletsehile

NASA e kopa meralo ea "sehatsetsi sa khoeli" se ka bolokang thepa e fumanoeng ka mokhoa o sireletsehileng nakong ea mesebetsi e reriloeng ea Artemis. Sepheo sa mantlha sa sehatsetsi e tla ba ho tsamaisa lisampole tsa saense le jeoloji ho tloha khoeling ho ea Lefatšeng. Leha ho le joalo, e ka boela ea sebelisoa ho boloka le ho tsamaisa lisampole tsa motho tsa baeloji/ fisioloji tse bokeletsoeng nakong ea misio.
Sehatsetsi sa khoeli se lebelletsoe hore se be se lokile bofelong ba 2027 mme se tla hlahisoa ka har'a thomo ea Artemis 5. Ho etsa bonnete ba hore sehatsetsi se khona ho tsamaea, sehatsetsi se lokela ho khona ho mamella matla a 'mele ao motho a kopanang le 'ona nakong ea ha e qala le ha e fihla, joalo ka ho thothomela le ho thothomela. E boetse e lokela ho tsamaellana le makoloi a fapaneng le lisebelisoa tseo bo-astronote ba nakong e tlang ba Artemis ba tla li sebelisa, ho kenyeletsoa lunar rover, moon habitats, the Orion crew module, Human Landing System, le Gateway lunar outpost.
Bokahare bo batang ba sehatsetsi sa khoeli bo lokela ho ba le bophahamo ba bophahamo ba lisenthimithara tse 10x10x26 (25x25x66 centimeters), 'me boima ba tsamaiso eohle bo lokela ho ba boima bo ka tlase ho liponto tse 121 (lik'hilograma tse 55). Mehlala e bolokiloeng ka hare e lokela ho khona ho boloka mocheso oa minus 121 Fahrenheit (minus 85 Celsius) bonyane matsatsi a 30.
Sehatsetsi se lokela ho kenyelletsa pontšo e ka har'a board bakeng sa ho beha leihlo le taolo, hammoho le khokahanyo ea inthanete e se nang mohala le e nang le mehala bakeng sa telemetry ho buisana le likoloi tsa Artemis le liteishene tse fatše Lefatšeng. Ho feta moo, e lokela ho tseba ho tlaleha lintlha tse mabapi le mocheso oa eona, bophelo bo botle ka kakaretso, le ts'ebetso ea mamati.
Artemis 5, thomo ea boraro lenaneong la Artemis, e reriloe ho ba thomo ea pele bakeng sa sehatsetsi sa khoeli. Lenaneo la Artemis le rerile ho khutlisetsa batho khoeling, 'me Artemis 3 e reriloe bakeng sa 2025. Artemis 4 le Artemis 5 li reretsoe ho qala ka 2028 le 2029, ka ho latellana.
Mehloli: NASA, SAM.gov