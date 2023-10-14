NASA’s Psyche spacecraft has launched on a six-year journey to explore a rare metal-covered asteroid. This mission marks the first exploration of a metal world, as most asteroids are typically rocky or icy. Scientists believe that the asteroid, named Psyche, may be the remnants of an early planet’s core and could provide insights into the inaccessible centers of Earth and other rocky planets.

The Psyche spacecraft was launched by SpaceX from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and is expected to reach the asteroid in 2029. It is the largest metal-rich asteroid discovered so far, located in the outer portion of the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The asteroid is approximately 144 miles wide and 173 miles long, and is believed to be abundant in iron, nickel, and other metals.

Lead scientist Lindy Elkins-Tanton of Arizona State University explains that while it has been a dream to explore the metal core of Earth, the high pressure and temperature make it impossible. However, the Psyche asteroid presents an opportunity to study a metal core within our solar system.

Scientists have speculated about the characteristics of the asteroid, envisioning spiky metal craters, metal cliffs, and metal-encrusted eroded lava flows. There is also a possibility of trace amounts of gold, silver, platinum, or iridium dissolved within the iron and nickel of the asteroid.

The mission, led by Arizona State University on behalf of NASA, has a budget of $1.2 billion. The spacecraft will take a roundabout route to reach the asteroid, using Mars for a gravity boost in 2026. It will then attempt to go into orbit around the asteroid in 2029, circling as high as 440 miles and as close as 47 miles.

The Psyche spacecraft relies on solar electric propulsion and features an experimental communication system that uses lasers instead of radio waves. This system aims to increase the flow of data from deep space to Earth, potentially transmitting videos from the moon or Mars in the future.

This mission to the Psyche asteroid could provide answers to fundamental questions about the solar system’s formation and the conditions that make a planet habitable. Furthermore, studying the metallic core of the asteroid could also enhance our understanding of Earth’s magnetic field, which is crucial for maintaining our atmosphere and enabling life.

– NASA’s Psyche Spacecraft Embarks on Mission to Metal Asteroid (NASA)

– Psyche (Asteroid) (Wikipedia)