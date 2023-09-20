New Study e fumana hore lintja li ka thusa ho fokotsa khatello ea maikutlo ho bana

By

Phuputso ea morao tjena e entsoeng ke bafuputsi Sepetleleng sa Bana sa Philadelphia e fumane hore ho ba le ntja ho ka ba le melemo e mengata ea ho fokotsa khatello ea kelello baneng. Phuputso, e neng e kenyelletsa bana ba 643 ho tloha ho lilemo tse 7 ho isa ho tse 12, e fumane hore bana ba nang le ntja e ruuoang lapeng ba ne ba e-na le khatello e tlaase ea khatello ea kelello ha ba bapisoa le ba se nang ntja.

Bafuputsi ba ile ba lekanya maemo a khatello ea maikutlo ba sebelisa sesebelisoa se atisang ho sebelisoa se bitsoang Perceived Stress Scale (PSS), se hlahlobang hore na batho ba bona bophelo ba bona e le bo sithabetsang hakae. Liphello li bontšitse hore bana ba nang le ntja ba ne ba e-na le lintlha tse tlaase haholo tsa PSS, tse bontšang maemo a tlaase a maikutlo a khatello ea kelello, ha a bapisoa le bana ba se nang ntja.

Litsebi li lumela hore ho ba teng ha ntja ho ka fa bana boikutlo ba matšeliso le botsoalle, e leng se lebisang ho fokotseha ha maemo a khatello ea kelello. Lintja li tsejoa ka bokhoni ba tsona ba ho fana ka tšehetso ea maikutlo, 'me liphuputso tse fetileng li bontšitse hore ho sebelisana le liphoofolo ho ka eketsa maemo a oxytocin, e leng hormone e amanang le maikutlo a ho phomola le ho phela hantle.

Ho feta moo, ho ba le ntja ho ka boela ha khothalletsa ho ikoetlisa le ho sebelisana le batho, e leng se ka tlatsetsang ho fokotsa khatello ea kelello baneng. Ho hlokomela ntja ho akarelletsa ho tsamaea kamehla le nako ea ho bapala, e leng ho ka fang bana monyetla oa ho ikoetlisa le ho qeta nako ba le ka ntle. Ho feta moo, lintja li ka sebetsa e le mothati oa moqoqo le ho thusa ho tsamaisa likamano tsa sechaba, tse bohlokoa bakeng sa bophelo bo botle ka kakaretso.

Le hoja lipatlisiso tse ling li hlokahala ho utloisisa ka botlalo mekhoa e bakang liphello tsa ho fokotsa khatello ea kelello ea lintja baneng, liphuputso tsena li totobatsa melemo e ka bang teng ea ho rua liphoofolo tse ruuoang lapeng molemong oa ho khothalletsa bophelo bo botle ba kelello le boiketlo ba batho ba bacha. Haeba u e-na le ngoana ea nang le khatello e phahameng ea maikutlo, ho nahana ka ho fumana ntja e ka 'na ea e-ba khetho e ntle ea ho hlahloba.

