Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

Science

Leeto la NASA ho ea Asteroid ea Metal-Rich

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 12, 2023
Leeto la NASA ho ea Asteroid ea Metal-Rich

Kakaretso:

NASA is preparing to launch a probe to explore Psyche, an object located 2.2 billion miles away that may provide valuable insights into the composition and interior of planets like Earth. This metal-rich asteroid, which could be the remnants of a small planet or a previously unknown celestial body, presents a unique opportunity for scientists to examine a world with a metal surface. The probe will be launched from Kennedy Space Center aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, with a backup window available if weather conditions are not favorable. Upon reaching Psyche in July 2029, the probe will deploy advanced instruments to study the asteroid’s magnetic field, chemical composition, minerals, and topography. The mission will also showcase technological advancements, including next-generation laser-based communications and the use of a special propulsion system called “Hall-effect thrusters” that utilizes solar panel energy to create electric and magnetic fields. By avoiding the need for large amounts of chemical fuel, this system enables continuous acceleration in space. Psyche’s irregular shape and composition, estimated to be up to 60% metal and the remainder rock, make it an intriguing destination for scientific exploration.

mehloling
– NASA set to journey to a metal-rich asteroid (2023, October 12), retrieved 12 October 2023 from Phys.org

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Science

Bophelo ka mor'a Sebaka: Ho ikamahanya le matla a khoheli le ho senya Records

Oct 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

NASA's Psyche Spacecraft e Qala Mission ho Metal Asteroid

Oct 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Kameho ea ho Fifala ha Letsatsi ho Maemo a Leholimo

Oct 14, 2023 Robert Andrew

U hlotsoe

Science

Bophelo ka mor'a Sebaka: Ho ikamahanya le matla a khoheli le ho senya Records

Oct 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

NASA's Psyche Spacecraft e Qala Mission ho Metal Asteroid

Oct 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Kameho ea ho Fifala ha Letsatsi ho Maemo a Leholimo

Oct 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

NASA's Psyche Spacecraft e qala Leeto la ho ea Metal Asteroid

Oct 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments