Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

Science

NASA e rera Morero oa ho Fumana Matšoao a seea-le-moea a Fokolang ho tloha ho Khoeli ea Khoeli

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 3, 2023
NASA e rera Morero oa ho Fumana Matšoao a seea-le-moea a Fokolang ho tloha ho Khoeli ea Khoeli

NASA is planning to launch a mission in 2024 to place a small spacecraft on the far side of the moon in order to detect faint radio signals from the universe’s distant past. The mission, called the Lunar Surface Electromagnetic Experiment-Night (LuSEE-Night), aims to place a radio telescope on the moon’s far side to observe the universe without the interference of Earth’s radio, TV, and cellphone signals.

The moon’s far side is permanently shielded from Earth’s electromagnetic noise pollution, making it an ideal location for a radio telescope. The telescope, consisting of four antennae arranged in a cross atop a rotating platform, will be able to scan for radio waves at wavelengths that are difficult to detect from Earth. It is particularly interested in picking up signals from the Dark Ages, a period when the early universe had cooled enough to allow the formation of hydrogen atoms, but before the formation of the first stars and galaxies.

The LuSEE-Night mission will rely on lunar-orbiting communication satellites to transmit information back to Earth, as it will be out of the communication range. It will also need to recharge its batteries during the lunar days, which last for two weeks, in order to function during the equally long nights. The mission is expected to last for 18 months and is considered a proof-of-concept for future, larger missions.

mehloling
– Breadcrumb Trail Links World News, Breadcrumb Trail Links World News, National Post

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

Mokhoa o Mocha oa Tlhahiso ea Urea e Hlollang Matla e Fumaneha

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Mokhoa oa Khale oa Meaho o Khothalletsa Mokhoa o Mocha oa ho Ntlafatsa Ts'ebetso ea Metal-Organic Framework

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Bohlokoa ba ho Laola Likhetho tsa Cookie bakeng sa Boiphihlelo ba Webo bo Ikemetseng

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew

U hlotsoe

Science

Mokhoa o Mocha oa Tlhahiso ea Urea e Hlollang Matla e Fumaneha

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Mokhoa oa Khale oa Meaho o Khothalletsa Mokhoa o Mocha oa ho Ntlafatsa Ts'ebetso ea Metal-Organic Framework

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Bohlokoa ba ho Laola Likhetho tsa Cookie bakeng sa Boiphihlelo ba Webo bo Ikemetseng

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Bafuputsi ba Korea Boroa ba Ipelaetsa ka Likhakanyo Tse Hlahisoeng Tsa 'Muso ho Batla Lipatlisiso

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments