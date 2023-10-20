Pono e makatsang ea ho Eclipse ha Letsatsi ho Annular ho tloha Sepakapakeng

NASA e lokolotse setšoantšo se makatsang sa ho fifala ha letsatsi ka selemo ho etsahetseng ka la 14 Mphalane, 2023. Setšoantšo sena se nkuoe ke Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC) ka har'a Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR), e lutseng bohole ba limaele tse ka bang limilione tse 1.5. ho tsoa Lefats'eng. Setšoantšo se bontša moriti oa Khoeli o feta Amerika Leboea nakong ea khoeli.
Ho fifala ha letsatsi ka annular ho etsahala ha Khoeli, e bohōle ba eona bo hole ka ho fetisisa ho tloha Lefatšeng kapa haufi le eona, e bonahala e le nyenyane leholimong 'me e sa koahele ka ho feletseng diski ea letsatsi. Sena se etsa hore ho be le phello ea "lesale la mollo", ka mahlakoreng a letsatsi a bonahalang e le lesale le lefubelu le benyang.
Khamera ea EPIC, e leng e 'ngoe ea lisebelisoa tse tharo tse ka har'a DSCOVR, e nka litšoantšo tse tloaelehileng tsa li-disk tsa Lefatše. Sets'oants'o se lokollotsoeng ke NASA se nkuoe ka 11:58 AM bohareng ka la 14 Mphalane, nakong ea tlhōrō ea khoeli ea khoeli bohareng ba Texas. Bongata ba moriti bo bontša hore letsatsi le ne le ntse le fifala ka mokhoa o sa fellang karolong e pharaletseng ea k'honthinente.
DSCOVR e sebakeng sa Earth-Sun L1 Lagrange, e leng sebaka sa tekano ea khoheli lipakeng tsa Lefatše le letsatsi. Sebaka sena sa leano se lumella DSCOVR ho fana ka lintlha tsa bohlokoa bakeng sa ho beha leihlo boemo ba leholimo ba lefatše le sebaka, ho kenyelletsa le ho lemoha kapele ha lifefo tsa letsatsi pele li fihla Lefatšeng. James Webb Space Telescope e boetse e eme sebakeng sa Lagrange, empa ka lehlakoreng le leng ho L2.
Le hoja ho lebeletsoe hore khoeli e latelang e sira letsatsi ka la 21 June, 2039, ho reriloe hore khoeli e sire letsatsi ka ho feletseng haufinyane, ka la 8 April, 2024. Ketsahalo ena e tla fifatsa leholimo ho tloha Texas ho ea Maine United States.
mehloling
- NASA
- Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR)
- Khamera ea Earth Polychromatic Imaging (EPIC)