Kamore ea Rabara: Tšireletso bakeng sa Linohe tsa Sepakapaka le Basebetsi nakong ea Phatlalatso ea Sepakapaka

Space travel is a complex and hazardous endeavor, which is why NASA takes extensive precautions to ensure the safety of its astronauts and crews. One such precaution is the creation of the Rubber Room, a hidden underground facility located beneath the launch pads at Launch Pad 39 Complex in Florida.

Designed to protect workers in the event of a catastrophic explosion, the Rubber Room consists of a network of tunnels and bunkers positioned deep below the towering rockets and accompanying structures. Its purpose is to provide a safe haven for individuals who may be caught in a Saturn V explosion on the ground.

While no one would survive such a blast, NASA devised a process to give workers a chance to react and seek safety. The escape route begins with a nine-story waterslide, enveloped in darkness, that leads individuals down into the depths of the launch pad. For astronauts, their escape starts even higher in the air, as they utilize a high-speed elevator to descend from the spacecraft capsule to the mobile launch pad in just 30 seconds.

From there, crew members would shoot down a narrow, steep rubber tunnel, which measures 60 meters in length. The slide is coated with water to ensure a faster descent. After exiting the slide, employees would land on a rubber table, occasionally filled with water, causing individuals to skid into the back wall.

Following this thrilling experience, workers would race through blast-proof doors, entering the Rubber Room. The name stems from everything in the room being covered in rubber, providing additional protection against potentially harmful impacts. Equipped with spring-loaded flooring, the domed Rubber Room can withstand immense amounts of force, reducing the pressure experienced by occupants from 75 Gs to a more survivable 4 Gs.

The bunker is furnished with rations, water, and even a toilet, ensuring that individuals can sustain themselves until rescue is possible. Additionally, should the primary escape routes be obstructed, NASA has installed an escape hatch at the top of the Rubber Room as a last resort.

Fortunately, the Rubber Room has never been utilized in an actual emergency, and no Saturn V rockets have ever exploded on the launch pad. Although the launch pad is now abandoned, along with the intricate tunnels beneath it, the importance of such safeguards in space exploration cannot be overstated.

Source:

– [Space Safety Magazine](https://www.spacesafetymagazine.com/space-exploration/humanspaceflight/launch-pad-rubber-room/)