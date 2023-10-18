Eclipse ea Solar e Nkiloeng ho International Space Station

Ho fifala ha letsatsi ha morao tjena ho ile ha fana ka pono e hlollang ho batho ba shebileng sepakapaka Lefatšeng hammoho le ba ka har'a International Space Station (ISS). Ka la 14 October, sebaka se moqotetsane ho tloha lebōpong la Oregon ho ea Amerika Bohareng le Amerika Boroa ho ile ha e-ba le ho fifala ha letsatsi ka selemo, moo khoeli e neng e thibile letsatsi ho etsa hore ho be le phello e khanyang ea "ring of fire". Leha ho le joalo, ba bang ba bangata ba ile ba bona ha khoeli e sira khoeli e itseng, ho akarelletsa le basebetsi ba ISS.
Setsebi sa linaleli sa NASA Jasmin Moghbeli, ea fihlileng ho ISS ka Phato e le karolo ea mission ea SpaceX's Crew-7, o ile a nka foto e makatsang ea ho fifala ha khoeli sebakeng. Setšoantšo sena se ile sa arolelanoa ke Marshall Space Flight Center ea NASA e Alabama. Tweet e hlalositse kamoo basebetsi ba boneng ketsahalo ena e etsahala ho tloha sebakeng sa bona se bohōle ba lik'hilomithara tse 260 ka holim'a Lefatše.
Ho fifala ha letsatsi ho annular ho etsahala ha potoloho ea khoeli e batlang e le elliptical e etsa hore e ikamahanye hantle pakeng tsa letsatsi le Lefatše. Leha ho le joalo, ka lebaka la boemo ba khoeli mabapi le Lefatše, e ke ke ea koahela letsatsi ka ho feletseng ho latela pono ea bashebelli ba fatše. Sena se fella ka lesale la khanya ea letsatsi, le tsejoang e le “lesale la mollo,” le pota-potileng setsi se lefifi sa letsatsi.
Ba Amerika Leboea ba ka lebella ho fifala ho hong ha letsatsi ka nako e ka tlaase ho likhoeli tse tšeletseng. Ka la 8 April, 2024, khoeli e tla fifala ka ho feletseng Mexico, United States le Canada. Ketsahalo ena e lebelletsoeng haholo e tla lumella batho ba shebileng leholimong hore ba bone ketsahalo e hlollang ea khoeli e thibelang letsatsi ka ho feletseng. Bakeng sa tlhaiso-leseling e batsi mabapi le ho fifala ha letsatsi ka 2024, sheba tataiso ea rona e felletseng ea ho fifala ha letsatsi.
Litlhaloso:
– Ho fifala ha letsatsi: Ketsahalo ea leholimo moo khoeli e fetang pakeng tsa letsatsi le Lefatše, e leng se etsang hore khoeli e etse moriti holim’a Lefatše.
- Annular solar eclipse: Mofuta oa ho fifala ha letsatsi moo khoeli e leng sebakeng sa eona se hōle ka ho fetisisa ho tloha Lefatšeng 'me ha e koahele letsatsi ka ho feletseng, ho etsa hore ho be le phello ea "lesale la mollo".
– Vantage point: Boemo kapa chebo eo ntho e shebiloeng kapa e shejoang ka eona.
– Elliptical orbit: Sebopeho sa elliptical sa tsela ya ntho e potapotileng ntho e nngwe ka lebaka la matla a kgohedi.
Mohloli: Sengoloa sa mohloli ha se fane ka li-URL.