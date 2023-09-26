Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

Science

Basebetsi ba Tsoang ba Soyuz MS-22/68S ba Ikemisetse ho Khutlela Lefatšeng, ho Qetella Mosebetsi oa Selemo o Rekotileng oa Rekoto.

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 26, 2023
Basebetsi ba Tsoang ba Soyuz MS-22/68S ba Ikemisetse ho Khutlela Lefatšeng, ho Qetella Mosebetsi oa Selemo o Rekotileng oa Rekoto.

The crew of the Soyuz MS-22/68S, consisting of commander Sergei Prokopyev, co-pilot Dmitri Petelin, and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, are preparing to return to Earth after a year-long mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Originally scheduled for a six-month stay, the crew’s mission was extended due to a coolant leak on their original ferry ship.

The crew will undock from the ISS at 3:54 a.m. EDT and descend back to Earth. The Soyuz crew module is expected to make a jarring touchdown near Kazakhstan at 7:17 a.m. EDT. European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, who has assumed command of the ISS, extended his congratulations to the departing crew for their resilience and professionalism in the face of unexpected challenges.

The departing crew members were praised for their competence, dedication, and hard work in maintaining the ship’s condition and ensuring the success of ISS Expedition 70. The crew of Soyuz MS-23/69S, commander Oleg Kononenko, flight engineer Nicolai Chub, and NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara, will replace the outgoing crew.

Upon their return, the crew of the Soyuz MS-22/68S will have spent a total of 371 days in space, making it the longest flight in U.S. space history. The overall longest single spaceflight record is held by cosmonaut Valery Polyakov, who spent 438 days aboard the Russian Mir space station. Prokopyev, Petelin, and Rubio will rank at number three on the list, behind retired cosmonaut Sergei Avdeyev, who logged a 380-day stint aboard Mir. Mark Vande Hei currently holds the record for the longest previous U.S. flight, spending 355 days aboard the ISS.

Mohloli: Space.com

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

NASA e chechisa ho qala ha Psyche Asteroid Mission ho Nchafatsa Tlhophiso ea Thruster

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Ho Sibolloa ha Mesaletsa ea Khale ea Kgudu ea Leoatleng e Fana ka Kutloisiso ka Nalane ea Thuto ea ho iphetola ha lintho

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Ho utloisisa Li-cookie le Melao ea Lekunutu

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia

U hlotsoe

Science

NASA e chechisa ho qala ha Psyche Asteroid Mission ho Nchafatsa Tlhophiso ea Thruster

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Ho Sibolloa ha Mesaletsa ea Khale ea Kgudu ea Leoatleng e Fana ka Kutloisiso ka Nalane ea Thuto ea ho iphetola ha lintho

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ho utloisisa Li-cookie le Melao ea Lekunutu

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Meroallo ea Nōka ea Boholo-holo Sehlabeng sa Gangetic e Fana ka Maikutlo a Likhohola Tsa Bokamoso

Sep 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments