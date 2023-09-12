Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

Science

NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio Beha Rekote bakeng sa Sefofane se Sefofane se Selelele ka ho Fetisisa sa US

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio Beha Rekote bakeng sa Sefofane se Sefofane se Selelele ka ho Fetisisa sa US

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio has made history by surpassing the longest-ever U.S. spaceflight record. Currently stationed at the International Space Station (ISS), Rubio exceeded the previous record of 355 days on Monday. Rubio initially arrived at the ISS in September last year along with two Russian cosmonauts for what was supposed to be a routine six-month mission.

However, their stay was unexpectedly extended after their Soyuz capsule experienced a coolant leak while docked at the space station. As a result, the trio’s return to Earth, which is scheduled for September 27, will be made using a replacement capsule that was sent up to the ISS solely for the return journey.

Once Rubio completes his mission and touches down on Earth, he will have spent a total of 371 days in space, surpassing the previous record set by Mark Vande Hei. Vande Hei’s single spaceflight record stood at 355 days. It’s important to note that the world record for the longest spaceflight belongs to Russian cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov, who spent 437 days aboard the Mir space station during the mid-1990s.

The achievement of Rubio has been warmly acknowledged by NASA chief Bill Nelson, who expressed his admiration for Rubio’s dedication in a message delivered through X, formerly known as Twitter.

As Rubio prepares to return to Earth, a replacement crew consisting of two Russians and one American is scheduled to launch from Kazakhstan on Friday and will assume the responsibilities of the outgoing crew at the ISS.

mehloling
– NASA astronaut Frank Rubio sets U.S. spaceflight duration record (source undisclosed)

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

Sekepe sa Liphahlo sa China sa Tianzhou 5 se Phetha Boikemisetso ebe se oela ho Khutlela Lefatšeng

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Phoofolo e Khōlō ea Lilemo Tse Limilione tse 265 E Hlahisitsoe ka ho Sibolloa ha Pampaphoneus Fossil naheng ea Brazil.

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Sekepe sa Liphahlo sa China sa Tianzhou 5 se Phetha Mosebetsi le ho Kopana le Mafelo a Mollo

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew

U hlotsoe

Technology

Minecraft Live 2023: Letsatsi, Vote ea Mob, Liphatlalatso, le Mokhoa oa ho Boha

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Apple e Utlolla Lenaneo le lecha la iPhone 15: Mona ke Seo U Lokelang ho se Tseba

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Garena Free Fire Max Lopolla Likhoutu: Mokhoa oa ho Hlōla Lintho ka har'a Papali

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Sekepe sa Liphahlo sa China sa Tianzhou 5 se Phetha Boikemisetso ebe se oela ho Khutlela Lefatšeng

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments