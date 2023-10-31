Tšibollo e Ncha: Litoeba tse Tsebehang Lekhasi li Atleha Lithabeng tse Feteletseng tsa Andes

Scientists from Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, and the United States have made a remarkable discovery in the harsh environment of the Andes mountains. They have found mummified leaf-eared mice, known as Phyllotis vaccarum, at elevations above 6,000 meters (19,685 feet) in the Atacama Plateau of Chile and Argentina. This finding confirms that these mice are the highest dwelling mammals in the world, as reported in a recent study published in Current Biology.

The leaf-eared mouse is typically found at lower elevations in the Andes, even at sea level. However, in 2020, a living mouse was recorded at the summit of Llullaillaco, a volcano with an elevation of 6,739 meters (about 22,110 feet), making it the highest living mammal on record. Encouraged by this discovery, the team embarked on expeditions to 21 different volcanoes in search of more evidence. They found 13 mummified mice on the Salín, Púlar, and Copiapό volcanoes.

The conditions at such extreme elevations in the Andes are inhospitable. The temperatures can reach as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius (minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit), with vegetation hundreds of meters below the mountain tops. The mice have adapted to these harsh conditions by essentially becoming freeze-dried mummies, preserving their bodies naturally. Without predators in these environments, the mice have a better chance of mummification.

The researchers used radiocarbon dating to estimate the age of the mummies, with the oldest being no more than 350 years old. Previous theories suggested that the mice were used in Incan rituals, but the age of the mummies rules out this possibility. The team is currently studying 31 live-trapped mice, including the record-holder mouse, to understand how they are able to survive in such extreme conditions. They are also analyzing the mice’s gut contents to determine their diet.

One theory is that the mice eat lichens, a combination of fungus and algae, which are also consumed by Arctic mammals. Another possibility is that plant fragments, small insects, and other resources are carried to the mountaintops by the wind. These discoveries challenge previous beliefs about the limits of mammalian survival in high-elevation environments.

Life has a remarkable ability to find a way even in the most extreme conditions. Further research on these leaf-eared mice will provide valuable insights into how these tiny mammals have adapted to their challenging habitat in the Andes mountains.

LBH

Q: What is the highest dwelling mammal in the world?

A: The leaf-eared mouse, known as Phyllotis vaccarum, is the highest dwelling mammal in the world as discovered by scientists in the Andes mountains.

Q: Where were the mummified mice found?

A: The mummified mice were found at elevations above 6,000 meters (19,685 feet) in the Atacama Plateau of Chile and Argentina.

Q: How did the mice adapt to the extreme conditions?

A: The mice essentially became freeze-dried mummies, preserving their bodies naturally in the harsh environment of the Andes mountains.

Q: What are the theories about the mice’s diet?

A: One theory is that the mice eat lichens, a combination of fungus and algae. Another theory suggests that plant fragments, small insects, and other resources are carried to the mountaintops by the wind.

Q: How old are the mummies?

A: Radiocarbon dating indicates that the oldest mummies are no more than 350 years old, while some could have recently died.