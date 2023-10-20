Molao o Mocha oa Bokahohle oa Tlhaho: Evolution e sebetsa ho Litsamaiso Tsohle tse Ratang

By

Sehlopha sa bo-ramahlale le bo-rafilosofi se hlahisitse khopolo ea motheo eo ba e bitsang “molao o sieo oa tlhaho.” Ba pheha khang ea hore khopolo ea ho iphetola ha lintho ha ea lekanyetsoa feela bophelong ba baeloji empa ke mohato oa motheo o sebetsang litsamaisong tsohle tse rarahaneng bokahohleng, ho tloha lihloliloeng tsa leholimo ho ea ho tse entsoeng ka liathomo. Sehlopha se sisinya "Molao oa Keketseho ea Boitsebiso ba Ts'ebetso," e bolelang hore tsamaiso leha e le efe, e phelang kapa e sa pheleng, e tla fetoha haeba litlhophiso tse fapaneng li etsoa ka khetho ho latela ts'ebetso.

Bafuputsi ba tsebahatsa litšobotsi tse tharo tse hlalosang litsamaiso tse tsoelang pele: bongata ba likarolo, mefuta e fapaneng ea litlhophiso, le khetho ea ts'ebetso. Ba fana ka maikutlo a hore litšobotsi tsena li tloaelehile ho litsamaiso tse rarahaneng tsa ho iphetola ha lintho ho pholletsa le masimo a fapaneng.

Senotlolo sa molao ona oa bokahohleng oa tlhaho se itšetlehile ka khopolo ea "khetho bakeng sa mosebetsi." Bafuputsi ba atolosa khopolo ea Darwin ea khetho ea tlhaho, ba arola ts'ebetso ka mefuta e meraro e fapaneng: botsitso, ho phehella ka matla, le bocha. Mosebetsi ha o sa lekanyetsoa ho mekhoa ea ho phela, empa o kenyelletsa litšobotsi tse tlatsetsang ho nts'etsopele ea ho ba teng ha sistimi, ho fapana le ho rarahana.

Phuputso e bontša khopolo ena ka mehlala ho tsoa maemong a mabeli a baeloji le ao e seng a baeloji. E totobatsa leeto la ho iphetola ha lintho tsa bophelo Lefatšeng, ho tloha ho hlaha ha photosynthesis ho ea ho nts'etsopele ea boitšoaro bo rarahaneng. Leha ho le joalo, khopolo ea ho iphetola ha lintho e fetela ka ’nģane ho bophelo ba lintho tse phelang. Ka mohlala, 'muso oa liminerale o bontša tsela ea oona ea ho iphetola ha lintho, moo litlhophiso tse bonolo tsa liminerale li hlahisitseng tse rarahaneng le ho feta ha nako e ntse e ea.

Ho feta moo, linaleli ka botsona li tšoantšetsa mohlolo oa ho iphetola ha lintho ka ho etsa lintho tse boima haholoanyane, tse tlatsetsang hore bokahohleng ho be le mefuta-futa ea lik'hemik'hale le ho rarahana ha lintho.

Phuputso e totobatsa hore thuto ea Darwin ke taba e khethehileng ka har'a ketsahalo ena e pharaletseng ea tlhaho. E fana ka maikutlo a hore melao-motheo e tsamaisang mefuta-futa ea bophelo Lefatšeng le eona e sebetsa ho litsamaiso tse sa pheleng.

Phuputso ena, e hatisitsoeng ho Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, ke boiteko bo kopanetsoeng bo kenyelletsang bo-rasaense ba tsoang likarolong tse sa tšoaneng. Ka ho hlokomela tšekamelo ea bokahohle ea litsamaiso tse rarahaneng tsa ho hlahisa lintho tse ncha, botsitso, le ho phehella ho matla, phuputso ena e hlalosa bocha kutloisiso ea rona ea ho iphetola ha lintho e le tšobotsi ea tlhaho ea bokahohle ba rona bo lulang bo fetoha.

