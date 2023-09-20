NASA has announced that data from the James Webb Space Telescope has revealed the presence of “carbon-bearing” molecules in the atmosphere of exoplanet K2-18 b. Located approximately 120 light years away in its host star’s habitable zone, this discovery adds to previous observations made by the Hubble Space Telescope that indicated the presence of a hydrogen-rich atmosphere and a water ocean-covered surface on K2-18 b.

K2-18 b, which was discovered in 2015 by the Kepler Space Telescope, orbits its host red dwarf star every 33 days at a distance of about 13 million miles. While this distance is roughly one-third the distance between Mercury and the Sun in our solar system, the fact that red dwarf stars are smaller and cooler allows K2-18 b to exist within the habitable zone where liquid water could potentially be present.

As a “mini-Neptune,” K2-18 b is approximately 8.6 times more massive than Earth. This type of exoplanet does not exist in our solar system, and astronomers have limited understanding of their atmospheres. However, NASA believes that these “Hycean” worlds, like K2-18 b, offer promising environments for the existence of life.

The recent observations made by the Webb telescope indicate the presence of methane and carbon dioxide in K2-18 b’s atmosphere. Furthermore, the scarcity of ammonia and the potential detection of dimethyl sulfide suggest the possibility of water oceans beneath the planet’s hydrogen-rich atmosphere.

While the abundance of these molecules is significant, NASA notes that it does not guarantee the planet’s ability to support life. K2-18 b has a larger radius than Earth, and its ocean may be too hot or not liquid at all. Further observations of the exoplanet will be necessary to gather more data and gain a clearer understanding of its composition and habitability.

The Webb telescope cannot observe K2-18 b directly due to the brightness of its host star. Instead, astronomers rely on the transit method, through which they observe the slight dimming of the star’s brightness as the planet passes in front of it. This method allows for the analysis of the light that passes through the exoplanet’s atmosphere, providing insights into its composition.

NASA emphasizes that this discovery is just the beginning, as there are many more observations of potential habitable-zone exoplanets to come. The agency expects that Webb’s future observations will provide a wealth of information about exoplanets and their potential for supporting life.

Sources: NASA, University of Cambridge