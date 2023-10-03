Meteorites have long captivated human fascination, with their fiery falls from space and their role in understanding the origins of our solar system. In South Africa, meteorites are considered a vital part of the country’s natural heritage. Recently, there have been two significant meteorite discoveries in the Northern Cape province, marking the first such finds in South Africa in over four decades.

Gideon Lombaard, a farmer in the region, reached out to researchers in late 2021 with suspicions of having found two meteorite fragments. After subjecting the fragments to rigorous tests, scientists confirmed that the fragments were unrelated and originated from different meteor events. The Meteoritical Society’s nomenclature committee accepted the proposal and approved the names Brierskop and Wolfkop for the two meteorites.

With these discoveries, South Africa’s tally of confirmed meteorites now stands at 51, the highest in sub-Saharan Africa. However, compared to the thousands of meteorites recovered from the Sahara desert, the number of meteorites found in southern Africa remains relatively small. This highlights the potential for a national meteorite education awareness and search program in South Africa to yield significant benefits.

Meteorites are pieces of rocky debris from space that survive collision with Earth. They can be discovered through chance encounters while walking or retrieved after witnessed meteor fireball events. The majority of meteorites are believed to come from the asteroid belt between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, originating from past collisions among asteroids. Some meteorites are even fragments blasted off the moon or Mars by giant impacts.

Finding meteorites is challenging, especially as their composition can deteriorate when exposed to oxygen and water. The preservation of meteorites is aided by arid climates, explaining why the majority of them are found in Antarctica and the Sahara desert. In the recent discoveries, Gideon Lombaard found the Brierskop meteorite in September 2018 and the Wolfkop meteorite 1 kilometer away in August 2021. Analysis revealed distinct differences between the two meteorites, indicating that they originated from separate falls.

South Africa has classified meteorites as national heritage items, protected by the South African Heritage Act. These meteorites must be properly stored and conserved at accredited institutions for future research. The new discoveries, Brierskop and Wolfkop, are now stored at the University of the Witwatersrand.

The advancement of technology, such as camera networks and citizen science initiatives, has contributed to the increased discovery of meteorites worldwide. In South Africa, the recent finds have brought the country’s meteorite inventory above 50, with the belief that more are waiting to be found.

Source: The Conversation, Roger Lawrence Gibson, University of the Witwatersrand.