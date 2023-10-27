Boithuto bo Bocha bo Senola Phello ea Phokotso ea Leqhoa ka Tlase ho Antarctic Glacial Retreat

Phuputso e sa tsoa hatisoa e entsoeng ke bo-rasaense ba UC San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography e fana ka leseli holim'a ntlha e kileng ea hlokomolohuoa e tlatsetsang ho lahleheloa ke leqhoa la Antarctic. Boithuto bona bo fana ka maikutlo a hore metsi a qhibilihang a phallang leoatleng a tsoa ka tlas'a leqhoa la Antarctic, a tsejoang e le subglacial discharge, a etsa hore leqhoa le lahleheloe ke leqhoa ka lebelo le potlakileng.
Kutloisiso ena e ncha e na le litlamorao tse kholo bakeng sa likhakanyo tsa lefatše ka bophara tsa ho phahama ha boemo ba leoatle. Hajoale, mefuta e meholo e sebelisoang ke mekhatlo e kang Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) ha e ikarabelle bakeng sa tahlehelo e eketsehileng ea leqhoa e bakoang ke ho tsoa ha leqhoa. Haeba ts'ebetso ena e iponahatsa e le sesosa sa bohlokoa sa tahlehelo ea leqhoa ho pholletsa le leqhoa la Antarctic, ho ka bolela hore likhakanyo tsa hajoale li nyenyefatsa lebelo la ho nyoloha ha leoatle lilemong tse mashome tse tlang.
Boithuto bona bo tsepamisitse maikutlo holim'a maqhoa a mabeli a East Antarctica, Denman le Scott, ao hammoho a nang le leqhoa le lekaneng ho baka hoo e ka bang limithara tse 1.5 (maoto a 5) a ho phahama ha bophahamo ba leoatle. Ka ho kenyelletsa tšusumetso ea ho phatloha ha leqhoa mofuteng oa bona, bafuputsi ba fumane hore maqhoqhoane ana a ka kenya letsoho ho feta 15.7% ho phahama ha bophahamo ba leoatle ka selemo sa 2300 ha ho bapisoa le likhakanyo tse fetileng.
E 'ngoe ea liphuputso tsa bohlokoa tsa phuputso ena ke hore hang ha ho theoha ha leqhoa lena ho fihla moepeng oa kontinenteng, ho lebeletsoe hore tlatsetso ea bona ho phahama ha metsi a leoatle e tla potlaka haholo. Ha ho nahanoa ka tšusumetso ea ho phalla ha leqhoa, mohlala o bontšitse hore maqhoqhoane a ile a khutlela morao ho feta moeli ona lilemo tse ka bang 25 pele ho moo ho neng ho ka ba teng ntle le oona.
Bohlokoa ba phuputso ena ha boa itšetleha feela ka ho utloisisa karolo ea ho tsoa ha leqhoa ho potlakisa ho phahama ha metsi a leoatle empa hape le ho toboketsa tlhokahalo ea ho nka khato hang-hang ho thibela ho tsoa ha likhase tse futhumatsang lefatše. Mongoli-'moho le eena oa thuto, Jamin Greenbaum, o hatisa hore "pale ea letsatsi la timetso" e ntse e le mesi e hlahisoang ke liketso tsa batho.
Ho tsoa ka tlas'a leqhoa ho hlahisoa ha ho qhibiliha ho etsahala moo leqhoa le kopanang le lejoe la continental. E bakoa ke motsoako oa lintho tse kang khohlano le mocheso oa mobu o tsoang ka hare ho Lefatše. Ha metsi ana a phallang leoatleng, a ka potlakisa ho qhibiliha ha leqhoa la leqhoa 'me a etsa hore leqhoa le ka holimo ho nōka le phalle, e leng se etsang hore leoatle le phahame.
Le hoja sechaba sa mahlale se lumela ka hohle hore ho tsoa ha leqhoa ho tlatsetsa ho qhibiliheng ho eketsehileng ha leqhoa, phello ea eona ho phahama ha metsi a leoatle ha e e-s'o ka e tlalehoa ka ho feletseng ka likhakanyo ka lebaka la ho hloka kholiseho ho amanang le liphello tsa eona. Leha ho le joalo, phuputso ena e ncha e totobatsa bohlokoa ba ho kenyelletsa ho tsoa ka tlas'a leqhoa mefuteng e tlang ea ho phahama ha bophahamo ba leoatle.
Liphuputso li totobatsa ho potlaka ha ho nka khato ho fokotsa ho ntšoa ha likhase tse futhumatsang lefatše le ho fokotsa litlamorao tsa phetoho ea maemo a leholimo. Likhakanyo tse nepahetseng tsa bophahamo ba leoatle li bohlokoa bakeng sa baahi ba lebopong lefats'eng ka bophara e le ho itokisetsa le ho ikamahanya le litlamorao tsa ho phahama ha metsi a leoatle.
LBH
P: Ho tlosoa ha subglacial ke eng?
K: Subglacial discharge e bolela metsi a qhibilihang a phallang ho ea leoatleng ho tloha ka tlas'a leqhoa, e leng se tlatsetsang ho hoholo ha ho qhibiliha le ho lahleheloa ke leqhoa.
P: Hobaneng ha subglacial discharge e le bohlokoa?
K: Ho phalla ha leqhoa ho phetha karolo ea bohlokoa ho potlakisa ho qhibiliha ha leqhoa le leqhoa le ho theoha ha leqhoa, 'me qetellong le tlatsetsa ho phahama ha metsi a leoatle.
P: Ho phatloha ha leqhoa ho ama joang ho phahama ha bophahamo ba leoatle?
K: Ho phalla ha leqhoa ka tlas'a leqhoa ho potlakisa ho qhibiliha ha leqhoa 'me ho etsa hore maqhoqhoane a nyolohang ka holim'a metsi a phalle, e leng se lebisang ho phahama ho hoholo ha leoatle.
P: Na likhakanyo tsa hajoale tsa bophahamo ba leoatle li nepahetse?
K: Boithuto bona bo fana ka maikutlo a hore likhakanyo tsa hajoale li ka nyenyefatsa lebelo la ho phahama ha bophahamo ba leoatle lefatšeng ka bophara ka lebaka la khaello ea ho nahanela sephetho sa ho phophoma ha leqhoa.