Bo-rasaense ba re Leoatle le Leholo le Ipata Tlas'a Lefatše

Bo-rasaense ba entse tšibollo e makatsang: ho na le leoatle le leholo le patiloeng ka tlas'a bokaholimo ba Lefatše, le nang le metsi a fetang makhetlo a mararo ho feta maoatle 'ohle a holim'a lefatše. Metsi a bolokiloe lefikeng le bitsoang "ringwoodite" le fumanehang lik'hilomithara tse 400 ka tlas'a lefatše.

Lipatlisiso tse hatisitsoeng ka 2014 li senotse hore metsi a bolokiloe lefikeng la mantle sebakeng se ikhethang se tsejoang e le "seponche-joaloka boemo," e seng mokelikeli, o tiileng, kapa oa khase empa ke boemo ba bone. Ho sibolloa hona ho bula monyetla oa hore ho be le potoloho ea metsi a Lefatše lohle e hlalosang bongata ba metsi a metsi holim'a polanete.

Setsebi sa geophysicist Steve Jacobsen, e leng karolo ea sehlopha se ka morao ho liphuputso, o hlalositse bohlokoa ba ringwoodite, a e hlalosa e le "seponche" se ka hohelang hydrogen le ho tšoasa metsi. Sebopeho sa kristale sa ringwoodite se e lumella ho monya metsi a mangata botebong ba seaparo sa ka holimo, ho fana ka sehokelo se sieo kutloisisong ea bo-ramahlale mabapi le kabo ea metsi a Lefatše.

Bo-rasaense ba fumane tšibollo ena ea bohlokoa ka ho ithuta liketsahalo tsa litšisinyeho tsa lefatše le maqhubu a sisinyehang a bakoang ke litšisinyeho tsa lefatše. Ka tlhahlobo ena, ba ile ba fumana boteng ba metsi ka ringwoodite botebong ba metsi. Haeba lejoe le na le metsi a 1% feela, ho bolela hore ho na le metsi a mangata ka tlas'a lefatše ka makhetlo a mararo ho feta maoatleng 'ohle a Lefatše a kopantsoe.

Ho sibolloa hona ha leoatle le patiloeng ka tlas’a bokaholimo ba Lefatše hase eona feela khatelo-pele ea morao tjena liphuputsong tsa saense. Bafuputsi ba ile ba boela ba sibolla tikoloho e ncha ka ho feletseng ha ba ntse ba hlahloba sebaka se foqohang seretse se chesang ka roboto e ka tlas'a metsi. Litšibollo tsena li totobatsa boholo ba libaka tse e-s’o hlahlojoe lefatšeng la rōna.

mehloling

– Pampiri ea mahlale e bitsoang 'Dehydration melting at the top of the lower mantle'

– Setsebi sa fisiks Steve Jacobsen