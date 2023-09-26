Pheliso ea Boima e Atametseng: Pangea Ultima le Bokamoso ba Bophelo Lefatšeng

A recent study conducted by the University of Bristol has uncovered a bleak future for the planet Earth. According to the study, the formation of a new supercontinent, named Pangea Ultima, could potentially cause the extinction of the human species and render the planet uninhabitable within the next 250 million years.

The primary driving force behind this impending mass extinction is heightened heat stress. By using supercomputer climate models, the researchers simulated the future conditions of the planet once all the continents merge into one. The findings revealed an extremely hot, dry, and hostile environment, particularly unsuitable for mammals unadapted to prolonged exposure to excessive heat.

Furthermore, the study predicted that along with the merging of continents, the sun would become brighter, emitting more energy and exacerbating global warming. Volcanic eruptions would release copious amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, intensifying the effects of climate change. Consequently, the study warned of fatal temperatures ranging from 40 to 50 degrees Celsius, combined with high humidity, which would prove lethal for various species, including humans.

Shockingly, only a mere 8% to 16% of the land on this future supercontinent would be habitable for mammals. This study underscores the urgency of addressing the existing climate crisis resulting from human-induced greenhouse gas emissions. It emphasizes the need for humanity to reduce its carbon footprint and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, in accordance with the Paris Agreement.

If human beings fail to take necessary action, they may face conditions similar to those projected for Pangea Ultima far sooner than anticipated. Eunice Lo, one of the co-authors of the study, stresses the vital importance of not losing sight of the current climate crisis that stems from human emissions of greenhouse gases.

In light of these findings, the study proposes that humans should explore other habitable planets or seek ways to adapt to extreme environments if they want to ensure long-term survival. Earth’s history reminds us of five major mass extinctions, with the most recent being the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction event that wiped out dinosaurs 66 million years ago.

This thought-provoking study serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life on Earth and urges humanity to take immediate action to mitigate the current climate crisis. Only through collective efforts and sustainable practices can we hope to safeguard the future of our planet and the survival of our own species.

Source:

– University of Bristol Study