Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

Science

Ho Phela moeling: Hubble e Hlōla Katoloso ea Libubble tsa Supernova

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 28, 2023
Ho Phela moeling: Hubble e Hlōla Katoloso ea Libubble tsa Supernova

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured the ongoing expansion of a supernova bubble known as the Cygnus Loop. The remains of a star that exploded 20,000 years ago are still hurtling into space at incredible speeds. The Cygnus Loop forms a bubble-like structure with a diameter of approximately 120 light-years and is located about 2,600 light-years away.

Astronomers focused on a small section of the leading edge of the expanding supernova bubble using Hubble’s high-resolution images taken from 2001 to 2020. They discovered that the shock front of the remnant has been expanding at a constant speed over the past two decades, without slowing down. The shock is currently moving at over half a million miles per hour, which is fast enough to travel from Earth to the moon in less than 30 minutes.

The Hubble images provide a unique opportunity to study the density differences encountered by the supernova shocks as they propagate through space and the turbulence in the regions behind these shocks. The images also show a close-up view of the filaments of glowing hydrogen, which resemble wrinkled sheets or twisted ribbons of light. These filaments move against the background stars but maintain their shape.

The expansion of the supernova bubble occurs as the shock wave encounters the interstellar medium, the sparse regions of gas and dust in interstellar space. The passage of the shock wave heats the neutral hydrogen to over 1 million degrees Fahrenheit, causing it to glow. As electrons are excited and then cascade back to lower energy states, photons are emitted, resulting in the glowing appearance of the gas.

The Hubble images of the Cygnus Loop provide unprecedented clarity and detail about the dynamics of this supernova remnant. This celestial spectacle was discovered by William Herschel in 1784 using a modest telescope, highlighting the remarkable advancements in technology and our understanding of the universe over the past two centuries.

Mohloli: NASA

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Science

Morero oa India oa Aditya-L1 o Fihla ho Orbit e tsitsitseng ho potoloha Letsatsi

Oct 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Phatlalatso e Hlabollang ea Neutrino e Thehiloeng ka Metsi a Thehiloeng Ontario

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Phapang e Hlollang ho Melala ea Pele e Senotsoeng ke James Webb Space Telescope

Oct 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

U hlotsoe

Science

Morero oa India oa Aditya-L1 o Fihla ho Orbit e tsitsitseng ho potoloha Letsatsi

Oct 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Phatlalatso e Hlabollang ea Neutrino e Thehiloeng ka Metsi a Thehiloeng Ontario

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Phapang e Hlollang ho Melala ea Pele e Senotsoeng ke James Webb Space Telescope

Oct 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Bethe le lijo tsa hoseng tse nang le Themed of Astronomy li Koala Ka mor'a Lilemo tse 20 tsa ho fa Baeti Leeto la Bokahohle.

Oct 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments