Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

Science

SpaceX e ikemiselitse ho qala sehlopha se seng sa li-satellite tsa Starlink

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
SpaceX e ikemiselitse ho qala sehlopha se seng sa li-satellite tsa Starlink

SpaceX is scheduled to launch another group of satellites for its Starlink internet service from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The mission, known as Starlink Group 7-2, will deploy 21 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit. These satellites are a condensed version of the full-sized Starlink V2 satellites that will be launched in the future using the Starship vehicle.

The Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base and the first stage will separate after approximately two and a half minutes. The booster, designated B1071, will then attempt to land on the drone ship stationed off the coast of Baja California. If successful, it will mark the booster’s 11th flight and the eighth time it has landed on the drone ship.

Meanwhile, the second stage will complete its first burn to reach an initial parking orbit. After a 45-minute coast, it will perform a second firing to reach the final intended orbit. At T+1 hour, 2 minutes and 19 seconds after launch, the 21 satellites will be deployed.

According to statistics from Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, this launch will bring the total number of Starlink satellites launched to 5,070. SpaceX previously reported having over 1.5 million Starlink subscribers and the service is available in more than 60 countries.

The launch will be streamed live, providing viewers with a front-row seat to witness another milestone in SpaceX’s ongoing efforts to expand its Starlink internet service and global coverage.

mehloling
– Jonathan McDowell (Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics)
- SpaceX

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Science

Baetsi ba Mehla ea Lejoe ba Hlalositse Lipina tsa Batho le Liphoofolo ka Namibian Rock Art

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Itokisetse Ketsahalo e Khahlehang ea ho Boha Leholimo: Comet Nishimura E Bonahala ho fihlela la 17 Loetse

Sep 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Mohlaseli ea Fierce Prehistoric: Pampaphoneus Biccai

Sep 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

U hlotsoe

Science

Baetsi ba Mehla ea Lejoe ba Hlalositse Lipina tsa Batho le Liphoofolo ka Namibian Rock Art

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Spotify ho fana ka teko ea mahala ea li-audiobook ho ba ngolisitseng ba US

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Baldur's Gate 3 E Tlohela Phihlelo ea Pele ho Mac ka Tšehetso e Feletseng

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Bokamoso ba ho Hlahlobisisa ka Tlas'a Metsi: Botebo bo sa Mathoeng le Li-submersibles tsa AI-Powered

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments