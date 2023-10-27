Mahlaku: Mehloli e makatsang ea Persistent Free Radicals (PFRs)

Lipatlisiso tsa morao-rao tse entsoeng Sekolong sa Arnold sa Bophelo bo Botle ba Sechaba se fane ka leseli mohloling o makatsang oa li-radicals tsa mahala tse sa khaotseng (PFRs): makhasi. E etelletsoe pele ke motlatsi oa moprofesa oa saense ea bophelo bo botle ba tikoloho Eric Vejerano, thuto e ne e ikemiselitse ho utloisisa boteng le litlamorao tse ka bang teng tsa bophelo bo botle ba li-biogenic persistent free radicals (BPFRs) tse fumanoang matlakala a makhasi.
Le hoja liphuputso tse fetileng li hlahlobile ka ho pharaletseng likotsi tsa tikoloho le bophelo bo botle tse amanang le PFR tse bakoang ke ho chesa le mekhoa ea mocheso, ho se ho fanoe ka tlhokomelo e fokolang ho lisebelisoa tse hlahang ka tlhaho tse kang makhasi. Vejerano le sehlopha sa hae ba ile ba ikemisetsa ho batlisisa hore na BPFR e ka theha le ho tsitsisa makhasi, 'me liphuputso tsa bona li ile tsa hatisoa ho Environmental Science & Technology Letters.
Patlisiso e senotse hore limela tsa coniferous le makhasi a sephara li na le maemo a mangata a li-radicals a sa feleng. Sena se fana ka maikutlo a hore bongata bo boholo ba matlakala a makhasi tikolohong ea rona ke mohloli o sa tsejoeng oa BPFRs. Haeba li-BPFR tsena li le chefo, ho hema kapa ho kenngoa ha matlakala a makhasi ho ka ba le liphello tse mpe tsa bophelo bo botle.
Li-BPFR, joalo ka li-radicals tse ling tse sa khaotseng, li ka lula tikolohong nako e telele, li ka 'na tsa tsamaea libaka tse telele le ho lematsa bophelo ba batho le tikoloho. Ka karolo ea 82 lekholong ea biomass ea Lefatše e entsoeng ka limela, ho ba teng ha BPFR ka matlakala a makhasi ho na le litlamorao tse kholo.
Joalokaha Vejerano e hlalosa, ha e na le makhasi, BPFR ha e be kotsi bophelong. Leha ho le joalo, ha matlakala a makhasi a senyeha, li-BPFR li ka lokolloa ’me tsa qhalakanngoa, ’me tsa baka likotsi tse ka ’nang tsa hlaha. Phuputso e boetse e fumane hore maemo a BPFR a eketsehile ho pholletsa le nako ea metsi le e omileng, e leng se bontšang ho phehella ha bona esita le nakong ea ho fetoha ha maemo a tikoloho.
Patlisiso ena e totobatsa bohlokoa ba ho nahana ka mehloli eohle e ka bang teng ea li-radicals tsa mahala tse phehellang ha ho hlahlojoa likotsi tsa tikoloho le bophelo bo botle. E totobatsa tlhokahalo ea lipatlisiso tse ling mabapi le matlakala a makhasi le litlamorao tse ka bang teng bophelong tse amanang le ho bola ha ona.
Lipotso Tse Atisang ho Botsoa (FAQ)
P: Li-radicals tsa mahala tse phehellang (PFRs) ke life?
K: Li-radicals tsa mahala tse phehellang ke sehlopha sa lintho tse silafatsang tse ka lulang tikolohong nako e telele 'me tsa ba le litlamorao tse mpe bophelong ba batho le tikolohong.
P: Ke li-biogenic persistent free radicals (BPFRs) ke life?
K: Li-radicals tse sa feleng tsa biogenic li bua ka tse hlahang ka tlhaho, joalo ka tse fumanoang matlakala a makhasi.
P: Li-BPFR tse ka har'a matlakala a makhasi li baka kotsi e ka bang teng bophelong joang?
A: Ha matlakala a makhasi a qhalana, li-BPFR li ka lokolloa le ho qhalakanngoa, tse ka bakang liphello tse mpe tsa bophelo haeba li hema kapa li kenngoa.
P: Liphetho tsa bohlokoa tsa lipatlisiso ke life?
K: Phuputso e fumane maemo a mangata a li-radicals tsa mahala tse phehellang limeleng tsa coniferous le makhasi a sephara. E boetse e bonts'itse hore li-BPFR li ka phehella le ho eketseha ka maemo ho pholletsa le nako ea metsi le e omileng.