Mehele ea Lifate ea Boholo-holo e Senola Bopaki ba Sefefo se Matla ka ho Fetisisa sa Letsatsi

Phuputso ea morao tjena e etelletsoeng pele ke Edouard Bard oa Collège de France e sibollotse bopaki ba sefefo se matla ka ho fetisisa sa mahlaseli a letsatsi se kileng sa fumanoa. Sehlopha sa lipatlisiso se ile sa hlahloba maemo a carbon-14 lifateng tsa phaene tse patiloeng 'me sa netefatsa mohloli o sebelisa li-isotopes tsa beryllium-10 tse fumanoang Greenland ice cores. Masale ana a lifate a fana ka temohisiso ea bohlokoa mabapi le boitšoaro ba Letsatsi nakong e fetileng.
Sekepe se maemong a khabone-14 se fumanoeng lifateng tse patiloeng tsa phaene se fana ka maikutlo a ho ba teng ha sefefo se neng se e-so ka se bonoa sa mahlaseli a letsatsi. Lifefo tsa mahlaseli a letsatsi li bakoa ke ho chesa ha letsatsi le li-coronal mass ejections. Ka hona, sefefo se matla sa mahlaseli a letsatsi se bontša ketsahalo ea sebaka se matla ka ho fetisisa sa leholimo se tlalehiloeng ho fihlela joale.
Ho phaella tabeng ena ea bohlokoa e fumanoeng, bafuputsi ba boetse ba tseba ketsahalo e 'ngoe ho data ea bona ea sefate sa lifate. Ketsahalo ena, le hoja e se e feteletseng joaloka spike ea lilemo tse 14,300, e nkile lilemo tse ka bang 100 ho tloha lilemong tse 14,000 ho isa ho tse 13,900 tse fetileng. Sehlopha se fana ka maikutlo a hore ketsahalo ena e emela bonyane bo feteletseng ts'ebetsong ea letsatsi, e ts'oanang le bonyane ba Maunder bo hlokometsoeng lekholong la 17th.
Keketseho ea maemo a carbon-14 linakong tsena ho lumeloa e le phello ea matla a khoheli a letsatsi a sa sebetseng haholo, a lumellang mahlaseli a mangata a matla a matla a cosmic ho kena tsamaisong ea letsatsi. Ha mahlaseli ana a bokahohle a kopana le sepakapaka sa Lefatše, a baka maikutlo a tšoanang ho mahlaseli a letsatsi a bokahohle.
Phuputso ena e totobatsa bohlokoa ba ho sebelisa data-ring-ring data hammoho le li-ice cores ho fumana kutloisiso e molemo ea mosebetsi oa letsatsi ho pholletsa le histori. Le hoja litekanyo tse tobileng tsa tšebetso ea letsatsi li 'nile tsa fumaneha ho tloha lekholong la bo17 la lilemo, mehele ea lifate le li-ice cores li fana ka temohisiso ea bohlokoa mabapi le boitšoaro ba Letsatsi nakong e fetileng.
