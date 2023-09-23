Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

Science

ISRO E Sebetsa ho Theha Ikopanye le Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander le Pragyan Rover

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 23, 2023
ISRO E Sebetsa ho Theha Ikopanye le Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander le Pragyan Rover

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is currently making efforts to re-establish contact with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3. According to ISRO, both the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are in a safe state and have been put into sleep mode for nearly a month. The organization remains hopeful in making contact with these lunar vehicles.

Chandrayaan-3 is an ambitious mission undertaken by ISRO to explore the lunar surface, specifically the South Pole of the moon. The Vikram lander was designed to touch down gently on the lunar surface, while the Pragyan rover was meant to carry out scientific experiments and analyze the lunar soil.

ISRO’s current efforts aim to awaken the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover from their sleep mode. Establishing communication with these vehicles would be a significant achievement, as it would enable ISRO to continue their mission and gather valuable scientific data from the moon.

The organization has not disclosed the reason behind the interruption in communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover. However, they are actively working to rectify the situation and restore contact.

As ISRO continues its endeavors to establish contact with the lunar vehicles, the scientific community and space enthusiasts eagerly await further updates. The successful re-establishment of communication would mark a significant milestone in India’s space exploration efforts and pave the way for further advancements in lunar research.

mehloling
– Hindustan Times Videos

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

Ts'epo e fokotseha bakeng sa Tsoseletso ea Moon Lander ea India

Sep 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Li-Neanderthals e ne e le Baeletsi ba Lijo tsa Leoatleng, Liphuputso tsa Boithuto

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Sebopeho sa Lefatše sa Khale ka ho Fetisisa se Ahiloeng ke Motho se Epolotsoeng Afrika

Sep 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia

U hlotsoe

Science

Ts'epo e fokotseha bakeng sa Tsoseletso ea Moon Lander ea India

Sep 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Li-Neanderthals e ne e le Baeletsi ba Lijo tsa Leoatleng, Liphuputso tsa Boithuto

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Sebopeho sa Lefatše sa Khale ka ho Fetisisa se Ahiloeng ke Motho se Epolotsoeng Afrika

Sep 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Lits'oants'o Tse Tlatsehang tsa Spellbinding ho tsoa Tlholisanong ea Sebapali sa Thuto ea Linaleli ea Selemo sa 2023

Sep 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments