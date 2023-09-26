Bophelo ba Motse

Exploring the Vikram Lander: A Closer Look at ISRO’s Pragyaan Rover

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 26, 2023
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has made significant progress in space exploration with its Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover. The Pragyaan rover captured an image of the Vikram lander, showcasing the success of the mission.

The Pragyaan rover, developed by ISRO, is a robotic vehicle designed for conducting experiments on the lunar surface. It was successfully deployed by the Vikram lander, which is a spacecraft designed to make a soft landing on the Moon. Together, they form an integral part of India’s Chandrayaan-2 mission.

The image captured by the Pragyaan rover showcases the Vikram lander, giving scientists valuable data about the mission’s progress. Although the lander unfortunately did not make a successful landing, the image provides crucial insights for future missions and helps in understanding what went wrong.

The Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover are part of ISRO’s ambitious plans to study the lunar surface and gather scientific data. The mission aims to explore the Moon’s south polar region, which has not been extensively studied before. The Pragyaan rover, equipped with advanced instruments, will collect valuable information about the moon’s surface, soil composition, and lunar atmosphere.

ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission holds great significance as it marks India’s second attempt at exploring the Moon. Despite the challenges faced during the landing, the advancements made by the Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover are a testament to India’s growing capabilities in space exploration.

In conclusion, the Pragyaan rover’s image of the Vikram lander provides valuable data for understanding the mission’s progress. ISRO’s ambitious Chandrayaan-2 mission showcases India’s dedication to space exploration and its growing capabilities in the field.

Litlhaloso:
ISRO – Indian Space Research Organisation
Vikram lander – A spacecraft designed to make a soft landing on the Moon
Pragyaan rover – A robotic vehicle developed by ISRO for experiments on the lunar surface

