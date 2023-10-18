Litlhaloso tse Ncha ka Liprotheine tsa 'mele oa ho itšireletsa mafung le Liphekolo tse ka 'nang tsa etsahala tsa Mafu

Bafuputsi ba Setsi sa Borokho ho USC Michelson Center for Convergent Bioscience, ka tšebelisano le lihlopha tsa machaba, ba entse tsoelo-pele e kholo ho utloisiseng liprotheine tse itseng tsa sesole sa 'mele. Boithuto bona, bo phatlalalitsoeng koranteng ea Cell, bo tsepamisitse maikutlo ho tlatsetso le karolo ea eona ho karabelo ea rona ea 'mele ea ho itšireletsa mafung.
The complement cascade ke letoto la liketsahalo tse kenngoeng tšebetsong ha litšokelo tse ka bang teng li bonoa 'meleng. Ts'ebetso ena e hlahisa manģosa a protheine, C3a le C5a, e ntan'o kenya li-receptor tse khethehileng liseleng, e leng se hlahisang matšoao a ka hare. Leha ho le joalo, mekhoa ea li-receptor tsena, haholo-holo C5aR1, e ntse e le thata.
Ba sebelisa cryo-electron microscopy, bafuputsi ba ile ba khona ho nka litšoantšo tse qaqileng tsa li-receptor tsena ka liketso. Litšoantšo tsena li fana ka leseli la hore na li-receptor li sebelisana joang le limolek'hule, li fetola sebopeho ha li kenya tšebetsong, 'me li fetisa matšoao ka har'a sele.
Liphuputso li na le litlamorao tse ka bang teng molemong oa nts'etsopele ea lithethefatsi tse shebileng li-receptor tsena ho phekola mafu a mangata, ho kenyelletsa le linyeoe tse matla tsa COVID-19, ramatiki ea ramatiki, mafu a neurodegenerative le mofets'e. Patlisiso ena e fana ka lintlha tse felletseng mabapi le lelapa la bohlokoa la li-receptor ka har'a sesole sa 'mele 'me e rala motheo oa lithuto tsa kamoso tse reretsoeng ho sebelisa matla a ts'ireletso ea 'mele ea rona.
Ha sechaba sa lefats'e se ntse se tsoela pele ho tobana le mafu a amang batho ba limilione, ho utloisisa likaroloana tsa sesole sa rona sa 'mele ho ba bohlokoa le ho feta. Patlisiso ena e kenya letsoho kutloisisong eo mme e bula mekhoa e ka bang teng bakeng sa mekhoa e mecha ea kalafo.
Mohloli: Yadav MK, Maharana J, Yadav R, et al. Motheo oa limolek'hule oa ho tlama ha anaphylatoxin, ho kenya tšebetsong le ho bonts'a leeme ho li-receptor tse tlatselletsang. Sele. 2023:S0092867423010747. doi: 10.1016/j.cell.2023.09.020