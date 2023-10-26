Nalane ea ho Upolla: Lintho Tse Ncha Tse Sibolotsoeng ka Batho-Neanderthal Interbreeding

Boithuto bo matla bo senotse hore batho le Neanderthals ba ne ba ikatisa pejana ho feta kamoo ho neng ho lumeloa pele, e etsahetseng lilemo tse ka bang 250,000 tse fetileng. Ho fumanoa hona ho phephetsa khopolo eo e leng khale e le teng ea hore ho tsoala ha mefuta e sa tšoaneng ho etsahetse lilemong tse 75,000 XNUMX tse fetileng feela. Ka tlhahlobo ea DNA, bafuputsi ba sibollotse lintlha tsa bohlokoa nalaneng ea litšebelisano tsena tsa khale.
Tšenolo e Tsoang Lithutong tsa DNA
Liphuputso tse fetileng li bontšitse hore hoo e ka bang liperesente tse tšeletseng tsa liphatsa tsa lefutso tsa Neanderthals li ka saloa morao ho batho. Ho feta moo, bo-rasaense ba fumane hore lihlopha tse ling tsa batho ba Afrika e ka boroa ho Sahara li na le mesaletsa ea DNA ea Neanderthal. Sena se fana ka maikutlo a hore batho ba pele ba ile ba tsoakana le Neanderthals 'me hamorao ba khutlela Afrika, ba siea letšoao la lefutso.
Michael Dannemann, motlatsi oa moprofesa ea sebetsanang le thuto ea ho iphetola ha lintho le liphatsa tsa lefutso tsa baahi, o re phuputso ena e ncha e fana ka ho nepahala ho hoholo ha ho hlakisa Neanderthal DNA liphatseng tsa lefutso tsa batho ba sejoale-joale. Ho feta moo, e thusa ho utloisisa hore na ho tsoakoa ha liphatsa tsa lefutso ho amme litšobotsi tsa nama tsa Neanderthal le batho ba pele joang. Ho feta moo, e ntlafatsa tsebo ea rona ea mekhoa ea bona ea ho falla le litšebelisano tsa bona nakong e fetileng.
Ho ba teng ha Neanderthal DNA Afrika e ka boroa ho Sahara
Phuputso e sa tsoa hatisoa koranteng ea Cell e senotse boteng ba DNA ea Neanderthal ho batho ba Afrika e ka boroa ho Sahara. Leha tšimoloho ea DNA ena e ntse e le mohlolo, boithuto bo ne bo shebane haholo le batho ba nang le khokahano ea baholo-holo ba Niger-Congo.
E le ho fana ka leseli mabapi le boteng ba Neanderthal DNA har'a batho ba kajeno, bafuputsi ba ile ba bapisa liphatsa tsa lefutso tsa Neanderthal ea boholo-holo e tsejoang e le "Altai Neanderthal" le liphatsa tsa lefutso tsa batho ba 180 ba tsoang linaheng tse leshome le metso e 'meli tse fapaneng tsa Afrika e ka boroa ho Sahara.
Ka tlhahlobo ea lipalo-palo, bo-ramahlale ba ile ba fumana mefuta e fapaneng ea liphatsa tsa lefutso lipakeng tsa batho le Neanderthals mme ba batlisisa hore na mefuta ena ea liphatsa tsa lefutso e futsitsoe joang. Phuputso e fumane hore liphatsa tsa lefutso tsa Afrika tse ka boroa ho Sahara tse hlahlobiloeng li na le DNA ea Neanderthal, 'me batho ba bang ba bonts'a karolo ea 1.5 lekholong ea liphatsa tsa lefutso tsa Neanderthal. Kutloisiso ena ea bohlokoa ea ho nyalana ha mefuta e sa tšoaneng e senola hore liphatsa tsa lefutso tsena li futsitsoe ho batho ba ileng ba tsoakana le Neanderthal eaba ba khutlela Afrika.
Lithuto tsa morao-rao tse bontšang ho ba teng ha Neanderthal DNA
Ho khahlisang le ho feta, bafuputsi ba fumane hore boholo ba DNA ea Neanderthal ka liphatseng tsa lefutso tsa motho e ne e tsepame libakeng tse sa kenyelletseng motsoako oa protheine. Ka lehlakoreng le leng, libaka tsena tsa DNA ea motho li ne li haelloa ke liphatsa tsa lefutso tsa Neanderthal. Sena se fana ka maikutlo a hore li-Neanderthals ha lia ka tsa rata liphatsa tsa lefutso tsa batho nakong ea ts'ebetso ea bona ea ho iphetola ha lintho. Ho e-na le hoo, mefuta ena ka bobeli e ile ea iphetola ka tsela e fapaneng, ea fetola liphatsa tsa lefutso tsa tsona ho sebeletsa merero e fapaneng.
Fernando Villanea, setsebi sa liphatsa tsa lefutso tsa baahi ho tsoa Univesithing ea Colorado Boulder, o hatisa bohlokoa ba phumano ena. O fana ka maikutlo a hore e fana ka maikutlo a hore ha ho sehlopha sa liphatsa tsa lefutso tse phahametseng tse ling kapa tse ka tlaase ho tse ling; li bile teng ka ho iphetola ha lintho ho phethahatsa mesebetsi e fapaneng ka har'a genome ea mofuta o mong le o mong.
Litlhaloso Tse Fetang ka Tsoelo-pele ea Batho
Liphuputso tsena tse tsotehang li fa bo-rasaense monyetla oa ho fumana temohisiso e eketsehileng mabapi le tsela e rarahaneng ea ho iphetola ha lintho. Sarah Tishkoff, sengoli se phahameng sa thuto le moprofesa oa liphatsa tsa lefutso le baeloji Univesithing ea Pennsylvania, o sisinya tlhahlobo e tebileng ea liphatsa tsa lefutso tsa baahi ba phetseng lilemo tse 250,000 tse fetileng le hore na li bapisoa joang le liphatsa tsa lefutso tsa batho ba kajeno. Tlhahlobo ena ea papiso e ka senola tlhahisoleseding ea bohlokoa mabapi le histori le ho ikamahanya ha mefuta ea rona.
LBH:
P: Batho le Neanderthal ba ile ba tsoalla neng pele?
K: Patlisiso e ncha e fana ka maikutlo a hore ho tsoalisana ha mefuta e sa tšoaneng ho etsahetse lilemong tse ka bang 250,000 75,000 tse fetileng, e leng se ileng sa qholotsa litumelo tsa pele tse ileng tsa etsahala lilemong tse XNUMX XNUMX tse fetileng.
P: Neanderthal DNA e fumanoa hokae ho batho ba kajeno?
K: DNA ea Neanderthal e ka fumanoa liphatseng tsa lefutso tsa batho ba lulang Afrika e ka boroa ho Sahara, haholo-holo ho baahi ba nang le likamano tsa baholo-holo ba Niger-Congo.
P: Ho ba teng ha Neanderthal DNA ho batho ba kajeno ho senola eng?
K: E fana ka maikutlo a hore batho ba pele ba ile ba tsoakana le Neanderthal eaba ba khutlela Afrika, ba siea liphatsa tsa lefutso.
P: Ke lintlha life tse ka fumanoang ka ho ithuta Neanderthal DNA ka liphatsa tsa lefutso tsa batho ba kajeno?
K: Ka ho hlahloba tšusumetso ea ho kopanya liphatsa tsa lefutso pakeng tsa Neanderthal le batho ba pele, bo-rasaense ba ka utloisisa hamolemo litšobotsi tsa 'mele tsa lihlopha tsena ka bobeli le ho falla ha bona le ho sebelisana ha bona nakong e fetileng.