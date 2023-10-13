Leeto la Litšepe Tsa Bohlokoa Tsa Lefatše: Kamoo li Luleng Haufi le Bokaholimo

Phuputso e ncha e entsoeng ke litsebi tsa thuto ea mahlale e fana ka temohisiso ea hore na lirafshoa tsa bohlokoa tsa Lefatše, joalo ka khauta le platinum, li ile tsa lula li le haufi le lefatše. Litšepe tsena, tse tsejoang e le li-high siderophile elements (HSEs), li khahloa haholo ke tšepe 'me li kenyelelitsoe sebopeho sa Lefatše nakong ea ho thehoa ha lona. Potso ea hore na litšepe tsena tsa bohlokoa li ile tsa lula li le teng joang e ’nile ea makatsa bo-rasaense ka lilemo tse mashome.
Ho ea ka phuputso, ka mor'a hore boholo ba Lefatše bo thehoe, e bile le likhohlano tse 'maloa le li-protoplanet. Ho thulana ho hong ho ikhethang le ntho e bitsoang Theia ho ile ha fella ka hore ho thehoe Khoeli ea Lefatše. Le hoja boholo ba Theia le li-protoplanet tse ling li ne li kenngoa ke Lefatše, li-HSE tseo li neng li e-na le tsona li ile tsa qabelloa ka har'a seaparo sa Lefatše ho e-na le ho teba bohareng.
Mekhoa ea lik'homphieutha e entsoeng ke bafuputsi e senola hore ka mor'a tšusumetso e 'ngoe le e' ngoe e kholo, leoatle le leholo la magma le thehoa ka har'a lithosphere ea Lefatše. Litšepe tsa bohlokoa li ile tsa teba butle-butle ka har'a leoatle lena ho fihlela li fihla sebakeng se batlang se qhibilihile. Lera lena le ile la liehisa ho theoha ha bona, la lumella seaparo se ka tlaase ho pholile le ho tiisa, ho thibela li-HSE ho fihla bohareng.
Li-HSE tse koaletsoeng ka seaparong sa mantle li angoa ke convection ho tloha maqhubu a mocheso a tsoang karolong e chesang ea Lefatše, e ntseng e tsoela pele ho fihlela kajeno. Maqhubu ana a tsamaisa lirafshoa tsa bohlokoa ho potoloha Lefatše ebe o li tlisa ka holim'a nako.
Boithuto bo boetse bo hlokomela hore litlamorao tsa litlamorao tsena tsa pele li ntse li ka bonoa bolibeng bo tebileng bo ka tlas'a Afrika le Leoatle la Pacific. Libaka tsena, tse tsejoang e le "liprofinse tse kholo tsa lebelo le tlase" (LLSVPs), li etsa karolo e kholo ea bophahamo ba Lefatše 'me li fana ka bopaki ba liketsahalo tsa tšusumetso tse etsahetseng lilemong tse libilione tse fetileng.
Bafuputsi ba lumela hore liphuputso tsa bona li fana ka tlhaloso e matla ea hore na litšepe tsa bohlokoa tsa Lefatše li lutse joang haufi le bokaholimo. Thuto ena e bontša bohlokoa ba ho hlahloba hape bohlale bo tloaelehileng ho etsa litšibollo tse sa lebelloang.
Mehloli: Ts'ebetso ea National Academy of Sciences